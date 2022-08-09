Read full article on original website
Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?
CALE Gundy has had a stellar football career at the University of Oklahoma as a player and a coach. Unfortunately, he had to resign from his post as the assistant coach due to some comments he made. Why did Cale Gundy resign from the University of Oklahoma?. On Sunday 7...
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Oklahoma football’s Brent Venables reveals shocking detail about Cale Gundy incident
By now, the entire college football world has seen the story on former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy, who uttered an insensitive word during a film session. Gundy, the longest-tenured assistant coach in the Big-12, resigned Sunday night. The ex-Sooners coach spoke about how he was “mature enough...
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook speak out on Cale Gundy resignation
Former Oklahoma football stars Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook show their support of Cale Gundy. With longtime former Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy resigning in disgrace late Sunday night, many former Sooners stars, including Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook, showed their support of him over social media. Given that Gundy had...
Oklahoma Football Coach Resigns After Using 'Hurtful' Word During Film Session
The college football world received shocking news late Sunday night when an Oklahoma football assistant coach announced he's resigning. That coach is Cale Gundy, who's been with the program for 23 years. In a statement announcing his resignation, Gundy explains he used a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film...
Most Oklahoma players wanted Cale Gundy to stay?
Longtime Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy made the shocking announcement on Sunday night that he has resigned from his position, but he reportedly still had the support of most Sooners players. Gundy, 50, explained in a lengthy statement that he stepped down after he said an inappropriate word in...
