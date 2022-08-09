ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
Oklahoma Football Coach Resigns After Using 'Hurtful' Word During Film Session

The college football world received shocking news late Sunday night when an Oklahoma football assistant coach announced he's resigning. That coach is Cale Gundy, who's been with the program for 23 years. In a statement announcing his resignation, Gundy explains he used a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film...
Most Oklahoma players wanted Cale Gundy to stay?

Longtime Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy made the shocking announcement on Sunday night that he has resigned from his position, but he reportedly still had the support of most Sooners players. Gundy, 50, explained in a lengthy statement that he stepped down after he said an inappropriate word in...
'We're going to change the culture here': QB Luke Haugo wants to put North football on the map

Luke Haugo isn't lost. He knows where he is, why he's there and what he believes he is destined to do. In the heart of central Phoenix, the North High School sophomore quarterback is the most recruited football player in the state's largest and oldest district. In the spring and summer, after showcasing his skills, he picked up offers from Pac-12 Oregon and Arizona.
