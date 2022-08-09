Read full article on original website
Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions
Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Salina Battle of the Badges blood drive later this month
The Battle of the Badges blood drive in Salina is coming up later this month, but you still have time to scheduled an appointment. The friendly competition among Salina first responders to promote blood donations is scheduled for noon to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29-30 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31 in the multi-purpose room at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
Hutchinson Board of Education approves pay raise for bus drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 308 Board of Education approved a pay increase for bus drivers contracted through Durham School Services at a meeting on Tuesday. In the addendum to their current contract for student bus transportation with Durham School Services, the Hutchinson Public Schools administration requested a 6.1% increase as opposed to the […]
Saline Stars: Fun way to boost economy, business, shoppers
Making the most of available resources to counter COVID-19 effects, Saline Stars were born in April through the Choose Saline County app. The loyalty program aims to spend up to $670,000 of the county’s $10.532 million federal allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, to help both participating local businesses and the people who patronize them.
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State
MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
City of Salina closes part of Highland Avenue for street work
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be repairing a section of pavement that has settled south of the intersection of W. Magnolia Road and Highland Avenue. Highland Avenue will be closed until the repairs are made and traffic will be detoured down Simmons Street. Weather permitting,...
Multiple items stolen from Salina residence while family on vacation
A local family got an unpleasant surprise when they returned from vacation Tuesday to find that their east Salina home had been burglarized. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Thursday and Tuesday, someone burglarized a residence in the 500 block of Claremont Drive. The 42-year-old...
Landstar Trucker Appreciation Night at Salina Speedway Friday
Attention truckers: Friday is your night at Salina Speedway!. The Landstar 24th annual Trucker Appreciation Night at the Races is scheduled for Friday at Salina Speedway. CDL drivers get into the evening of stock car racing for free from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday courtesy Landstar Ranger of Salina, according to an event flyer.
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus
New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today
RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
WIBW
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
WIBW
Salina man behind bars on $107K+ bond on probation violation, failure to appear
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a total bond worth more than $107,000 for violations of his probation and failing to appear before the court. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
'Grains of Sand' artist reception at Salina Art Center
The public is invited to a free artist reception Thursday in conjunction with the Grains of Sand exhibition currently on display at the Salina Art Center. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. with artist, Mike Miller, giving remarks at 6 p.m. Miller's Grains of Sand is on display until...
Governor lauds child care in economic development at Lindsborg stop
LINDSBORG – Governor Laura Kelly today stopped at the newly opened Lindsborg Child Development Center as part of her Prosperity on the Plains economic tour. Expanding child care is a cornerstone of the Governor’s workforce and economic development efforts. “When we invest in child care and early education,...
Small quake strikes west of Woodbine Wednesday
WOODBINE - A minor earthquake rattled part of east-central Dickinson County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 10 a.m. Wednesday west of Woodbine. The quake was centered west of Paint Road between 1300 Avenue and 1400 Avenue. . . .
