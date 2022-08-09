ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions

Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Battle of the Badges blood drive later this month

The Battle of the Badges blood drive in Salina is coming up later this month, but you still have time to scheduled an appointment. The friendly competition among Salina first responders to promote blood donations is scheduled for noon to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29-30 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31 in the multi-purpose room at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson Board of Education approves pay raise for bus drivers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 308 Board of Education approved a pay increase for bus drivers contracted through Durham School Services at a meeting on Tuesday. In the addendum to their current contract for student bus transportation with Durham School Services, the Hutchinson Public Schools administration requested a 6.1% increase as opposed to the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline Stars: Fun way to boost economy, business, shoppers

Making the most of available resources to counter COVID-19 effects, Saline Stars were born in April through the Choose Saline County app. The loyalty program aims to spend up to $670,000 of the county’s $10.532 million federal allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, to help both participating local businesses and the people who patronize them.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State

MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina closes part of Highland Avenue for street work

Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be repairing a section of pavement that has settled south of the intersection of W. Magnolia Road and Highland Avenue. Highland Avenue will be closed until the repairs are made and traffic will be detoured down Simmons Street. Weather permitting,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Landstar Trucker Appreciation Night at Salina Speedway Friday

Attention truckers: Friday is your night at Salina Speedway!. The Landstar 24th annual Trucker Appreciation Night at the Races is scheduled for Friday at Salina Speedway. CDL drivers get into the evening of stock car racing for free from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday courtesy Landstar Ranger of Salina, according to an event flyer.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus

New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today

RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
RILEY, KS
Salina Post

23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

'Grains of Sand' artist reception at Salina Art Center

The public is invited to a free artist reception Thursday in conjunction with the Grains of Sand exhibition currently on display at the Salina Art Center. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. with artist, Mike Miller, giving remarks at 6 p.m. Miller's Grains of Sand is on display until...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Small quake strikes west of Woodbine Wednesday

WOODBINE - A minor earthquake rattled part of east-central Dickinson County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 10 a.m. Wednesday west of Woodbine. The quake was centered west of Paint Road between 1300 Avenue and 1400 Avenue. . . .
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

