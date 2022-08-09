Read full article on original website
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
Tether Denies Chinese Commerical Paper Holdings, Plans To Eliminate Short-term Debts By Q4 2022
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether cleared the air on its short-term debts, again. The digital asset company debunked rumors that claimed Tether holds a massive amount of Chinese commercial paper. The statement released today also addressed the threat of such misinformation to the broader crypto industry. CTO Paolo Ardoino stated that...
Bitcoin’s $18k Level Probably Constitutes a Bottom and Will be Retested, says Bitmex’s Hayes
Arthur Hayes has forecasted that Bitcoin’s most recent low, around $18k, could constitute a bottom. According to his analysis, a classic bottom is usually tested before a bull market begins, and $18k is no different. He sees the rally from $18k levels to $24k as a potential ‘short covering.’...
Bitcoin Falls Below $22,000 Ahead Of FOMC Meeting And Big Tech Earning Calls
Bitcoin slipped under $22,000 on Monday as the feds are scheduled to meet this week. A plethora of tokens slumped into red along with Bitcoin as the crypto market anticipates this week’s events. Analysts expect a 75 basis points hike at the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. This week also...
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
NEWSBTC
The Main Reason Why GNOX (GNOX) Could Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) In 2023
Gnox is a top crypto project that could flip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of price and market capitalization in 2023. The project has been on the rise since the start of the year when it was announced that it will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CoinDesk
NEAR Crypto Token Pumps After Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
Near Protocol’s native NEAR token jumped 12% to a high of $5.97 after Coinbase added the token to its listing roadmap, which shows assets the cryptocurrency exchange plans to add. NEAR is the native token of the Near Protocol, a layer 1 blockchain network that provides a platform for...
CoinDesk
US Government Amps Up Inevitable Clash With Crypto Privacy in Tornado Cash Blacklisting
The instant Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper came out in 2008, it was certain there'd be a clash between cryptocurrency's privacy ethos and conventional banking regulations designed to ensure money moving through the financial system isn't coming from, or going toward, something illegal. Step by step, bank overseers have...
Santander Brasil Will Soon Offer Crypto Trading Services
CEO of Santander Brasil Mario Leao said that the bank would offer crypto trading in the country. He believes that the market is here to stay, and more news should arrive in the months to come. Many banks have begun to offer crypto trading services, which could spur adoption. The...
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Classic Will Definitely Welcome PoW Fans, it is a Totally Fine Chain
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has suggested that the Ethereum Classic community will definitely welcome proof-of-work fans after the Merge. He points out that Ethereum Classic is ‘totally fine chain.’. ETC’s price has benefited from the speculation that the Ethereum Classic network will absorb some of Ethereum’s ecosystem in terms...
Crypto Deposits On Binance Have Increased Over The Past Year: CZ
According to Binance CEO CZ, crypto deposits on Binance have steadily increased over the past year. CZ further added how BTC balance on exchange is highest as compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao is in the news again, this time for tweeting key metrics concerning crypto deposits...
EWN
