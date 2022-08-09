DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s about time you got your sport on and nowadays pickleball is king and it just so happens that Monday, August 8 is National Pickleball Day!. NationalToday says, “National Pickleball Day is on August 8, and we are here to show you can celebrate the day in a fun-filled way. Do you know that it has been 57 years since Pickleball was invented? The game combines traditional lawn tennis, ping-pong, a.k.a. table tennis, and badminton. The game is played with ping-pong rackets on a badminton court with a tennis net. Similar to tennis, but is less challenging, it’s suitable for people of all ages.”

