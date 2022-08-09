ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

milwaukeemag.com

Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
MATC Times

2000 W Good Hope Rd

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale - Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
MATC Times

2681 N. 62nd Street

2 BEDROOM/1 BATH LOWER - This 2 bedroom lower unit features: Eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms, Nice Big Bay Window in Living room, Washer/Dryer hook-ups in shared basement, Central Air. Tenants are responsible for heat, gas and electric.. No Pets Allowed. Location. 2681 N. 62nd Street, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Call it College Avenue When There’s No College Nearby?

In the waning years of the 19th century, Milwaukee’s civic leaders envisioned a center of higher education near Lake Michigan, just outside the city limits. The southern city limits. The main east-west street leading to Downer College’s planned south side campus, Town Line Road, came to be known as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County

Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
ozaukeepress.com

Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities

Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

What’s That Sound In The Skies? Might Be Northern Lightning

If you’re hearing rumbles and roars coming from up above over the next week or two, you might be hearing the sound of Northern Lightning. It’s not a new weather phenomenon, but Northern Lightning is a military exercise involving nearly 1,000 personnel from some 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units from around the nation. The tactical-level, joint training exercise – which is headquartered at Volk Field in Juneau County, puts the soldiers through simulated battles in the air aboard a variety of what’s described as the world’s most advanced aircraft including the F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter jets.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MCTS announces three phases of new fare collection system

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. On Monday, Aug. 8, MCTS announced the three phases of the transition to the new system. This phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no further supply chain delays.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

