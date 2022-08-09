Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend, creating 150 jobs
Milwaukee Tool celebrated the grand opening of its newest manufacturing plant in West Bend on Wednesday.
milwaukeemag.com
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?
There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MATC Times
2000 W Good Hope Rd
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale - Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
MATC Times
2681 N. 62nd Street
2 BEDROOM/1 BATH LOWER - This 2 bedroom lower unit features: Eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms, Nice Big Bay Window in Living room, Washer/Dryer hook-ups in shared basement, Central Air. Tenants are responsible for heat, gas and electric.. No Pets Allowed. Location. 2681 N. 62nd Street, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Call it College Avenue When There’s No College Nearby?
In the waning years of the 19th century, Milwaukee’s civic leaders envisioned a center of higher education near Lake Michigan, just outside the city limits. The southern city limits. The main east-west street leading to Downer College’s planned south side campus, Town Line Road, came to be known as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County
Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
wwisradio.com
Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash
(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
CBS 58
Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
American Airlines eliminates route from Milwaukee to Miami
American Airlines has cut 28,000 flights from its November schedule and eliminated an entire route from MKE, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CLEAR launches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
CLEAR will open screening lanes at the airport, creating 34 jobs and generating an estimated $2.6 million for the local economy, according to a news release.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
ozaukeepress.com
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
wxerfm.com
What’s That Sound In The Skies? Might Be Northern Lightning
If you’re hearing rumbles and roars coming from up above over the next week or two, you might be hearing the sound of Northern Lightning. It’s not a new weather phenomenon, but Northern Lightning is a military exercise involving nearly 1,000 personnel from some 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units from around the nation. The tactical-level, joint training exercise – which is headquartered at Volk Field in Juneau County, puts the soldiers through simulated battles in the air aboard a variety of what’s described as the world’s most advanced aircraft including the F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter jets.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: E. coli under advisory levels, swimming allowed on lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin has reopened its waters for swimming following an instance of high levels of E. coli. On August 10, the Racine County Parks announced that E. coli concentrations are below advisory levels at Quarry Lake. The water has since been reopened to swimming.
'coolAFglass': Intricate stained-glass pieces made in Milwaukee
I found this hidden gem while at one of our city's many summer festivals. I found the backstory motivating. I think you will too.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
MCTS announces three phases of new fare collection system
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. On Monday, Aug. 8, MCTS announced the three phases of the transition to the new system. This phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no further supply chain delays.
Comments / 1