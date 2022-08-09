It has been a while since my last interview, so I am pleased to have had the opportunity to discuss a very exciting development of great relevance to IP lawyers, particularly litigators and their clients, with someone who is right in the thick of the action. The development I am referencing is the rapid rise of litigation-related insurance products, which represent yet another step in the evolution of litigation investment as an asset class. This week, you’ll get to hear from Stephen Kyriacou Jr., a managing director and senior lawyer in Aon’s Litigation Risk Group, where he structures and places litigation risk insurance policies. Prior to moving to Aon, Stephen spent nearly a decade as a complex commercial litigator at Boies, Schiller & Flexner in New York, where he represented clients from diverse industries in domestic and international trials, appeals, and arbitrations across a wide array of practice areas.

