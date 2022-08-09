ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this

When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace

Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
3 Questions For Litigator Turned Litigation Risk Insurance Broker (Part I)

It has been a while since my last interview, so I am pleased to have had the opportunity to discuss a very exciting development of great relevance to IP lawyers, particularly litigators and their clients, with someone who is right in the thick of the action. The development I am referencing is the rapid rise of litigation-related insurance products, which represent yet another step in the evolution of litigation investment as an asset class. This week, you’ll get to hear from Stephen Kyriacou Jr., a managing director and senior lawyer in Aon’s Litigation Risk Group, where he structures and places litigation risk insurance policies. Prior to moving to Aon, Stephen spent nearly a decade as a complex commercial litigator at Boies, Schiller & Flexner in New York, where he represented clients from diverse industries in domestic and international trials, appeals, and arbitrations across a wide array of practice areas.
4 reasons projects fail – and how to avoid them

Digital transformation – the use of data, tech, algorithms, machine learning and more to develop new models of work and serve stakeholders – can enable companies to achieve growth via previously untapped potential. According to Mordor Intelligence, digital transformation was valued at $263 billion in the manufacturing market alone in 2020. By 2026, it's projected to reach $767 billion.
Litera Acquires BigSquare In Continuing Effort To Bring All Aspects Of Firm Management Under One Roof

My running joke with Litera people is to pitch that I have a “cloud-native, machine learning enabled, FedRAMP certified data lake startup” just to see if the company will accidentally buy me out while managing the rest of their acquisitions. When Litera acquired Kira Systems, representatives told me that the long-term goal is to bring the whole contract workflow into one place. Which makes sense because it’s a lot easier to work with an end-to-end product.
Looking Into The Future Of Web3

The internet is constantly evolving. In its early days, it was all about connecting people and sharing information. Then, with the arrival of Web2, we saw the rise of social media and user-generated content. Now, as we’re entering the Web3 era, what can we expect from this next phase?
Did The FBI Raid Somewhere Or Something? -- See Also

Search-engine optimization continues to evolve. Join us on August 17th at 1pm ET to learn the latest on how your firm can benefit. Some Top-Notch Conspiracy Theory Here: Of Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot. BigHand’s latest research from over 800 legal professionals demonstrates industry commitment to investing in resource...
Second Quarter Was Even Worse For Law Firms

It’s not really a surprise given the rough state of the economy over the last three months. The flashes of good news like the recent jobs report didn’t hit until the beginning of Q3 so whether those augur a return to form that extends to law remains to be seen. But for now things looks a little grim.
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
Most companies admit they don't have a clue about digital transformation

Honesty about your cluelessness, haplessness and withering hopelessness can be utterly disarming. This is why I've just been moved to rare, laughter-led pity toward senior corporate executives. (Normally, I only feel it to this degree whenever they try to justify their political contributions or their personal indiscretions.) You see, I've...
Biglaw Firm About To Write A $20 Million+ Check To Their Former Client

The roller coaster ride that is Dechert — and its former white-collar crime head, Neil Gerrard — and their former client Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (“ENRC”) now has a multimillion-dollar (or more precisely pound sterling) price tag. You may recall the Biglaw firm and Gerrard lost...
Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool

Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
