Read full article on original website
Related
87% of Job Offer Negotiations Are Successful: Here’s How To Ask for More
You've almost reached the finish line. You've landed an offer for the job you really wanted -- all you need to do now is negotiate your salary. If you feel hesitant about asking for more than what you...
Fast Company
If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this
When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
Fast Company
How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace
Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
abovethelaw.com
The Biglaw Firms That Offer Associates The Best Opportunities For Growth (2022)
What does it take to cultivate job satisfaction at a law firm? In a new report from BTI Consulting, associates pointed out exactly what they wanted from and valued in their work lives, and which firms were the best at committing to their overall happiness. According to BTI, Biglaw associates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
3 Questions For Litigator Turned Litigation Risk Insurance Broker (Part I)
It has been a while since my last interview, so I am pleased to have had the opportunity to discuss a very exciting development of great relevance to IP lawyers, particularly litigators and their clients, with someone who is right in the thick of the action. The development I am referencing is the rapid rise of litigation-related insurance products, which represent yet another step in the evolution of litigation investment as an asset class. This week, you’ll get to hear from Stephen Kyriacou Jr., a managing director and senior lawyer in Aon’s Litigation Risk Group, where he structures and places litigation risk insurance policies. Prior to moving to Aon, Stephen spent nearly a decade as a complex commercial litigator at Boies, Schiller & Flexner in New York, where he represented clients from diverse industries in domestic and international trials, appeals, and arbitrations across a wide array of practice areas.
LAW・
ZDNet
4 reasons projects fail – and how to avoid them
Digital transformation – the use of data, tech, algorithms, machine learning and more to develop new models of work and serve stakeholders – can enable companies to achieve growth via previously untapped potential. According to Mordor Intelligence, digital transformation was valued at $263 billion in the manufacturing market alone in 2020. By 2026, it's projected to reach $767 billion.
abovethelaw.com
Litera Acquires BigSquare In Continuing Effort To Bring All Aspects Of Firm Management Under One Roof
My running joke with Litera people is to pitch that I have a “cloud-native, machine learning enabled, FedRAMP certified data lake startup” just to see if the company will accidentally buy me out while managing the rest of their acquisitions. When Litera acquired Kira Systems, representatives told me that the long-term goal is to bring the whole contract workflow into one place. Which makes sense because it’s a lot easier to work with an end-to-end product.
abovethelaw.com
Looking Into The Future Of Web3
The internet is constantly evolving. In its early days, it was all about connecting people and sharing information. Then, with the arrival of Web2, we saw the rise of social media and user-generated content. Now, as we’re entering the Web3 era, what can we expect from this next phase?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abovethelaw.com
Did The FBI Raid Somewhere Or Something? -- See Also
Search-engine optimization continues to evolve. Join us on August 17th at 1pm ET to learn the latest on how your firm can benefit. Some Top-Notch Conspiracy Theory Here: Of Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot. BigHand’s latest research from over 800 legal professionals demonstrates industry commitment to investing in resource...
abovethelaw.com
Second Quarter Was Even Worse For Law Firms
It’s not really a surprise given the rough state of the economy over the last three months. The flashes of good news like the recent jobs report didn’t hit until the beginning of Q3 so whether those augur a return to form that extends to law remains to be seen. But for now things looks a little grim.
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
FOXBusiness
Malcolm Gladwell says people must return to the office to regain ‘sense of belonging’
Author Malcolm Gladwell shared his thoughts on returning to the office during a recent appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. The "Blink" and "Outliers" author told the host, Steven Bartlett that people should return to the office to regain a "sense of belonging." "It’s very hard to feel...
Difference in how 'managers' and 'makers' view time explains why some hate meetings so much
Paul Graham's explanation is spot on.
ZDNet
Most companies admit they don't have a clue about digital transformation
Honesty about your cluelessness, haplessness and withering hopelessness can be utterly disarming. This is why I've just been moved to rare, laughter-led pity toward senior corporate executives. (Normally, I only feel it to this degree whenever they try to justify their political contributions or their personal indiscretions.) You see, I've...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm About To Write A $20 Million+ Check To Their Former Client
The roller coaster ride that is Dechert — and its former white-collar crime head, Neil Gerrard — and their former client Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (“ENRC”) now has a multimillion-dollar (or more precisely pound sterling) price tag. You may recall the Biglaw firm and Gerrard lost...
Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool
Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
Comments / 0