Longtime SNL Star Kenan Thompson Shares His Take After Rumors Swirl About When The Show Will End
Here's what Kenan Thompson thinks about SNL potentially ending soon.
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
TV Fanatic
Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson will be the face of the 74th annual Emmy Awards. NBC and the Television Academy confirmed Tuesday morning that the comedian and actor will host the telecast. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Popculture
Derek Hough Is Facing off Against 'Dancing With the Stars' at the Emmys
Derek Hough has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The nominations for the 74th Emmys ceremony were unveiled on Tuesday, and Hough was nominated for his ABC special, Step Into... The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. In a wild twist, his nomination will see him facing off against Dancing With the Stars.
purewow.com
‘Broad City’ Star Abbi Jacobson Reveals That She Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Abbi Jacobson just had quite the eventful weekend. Not only did she and her partner, Jodi Balfour, make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own (a show which Jacobson created and stars in, BTW), but while at the event, Jacobson also revealed that she and Balfour are engaged to be married.
Game Shows Shift to Primetime Emmys as the Two TV Academies Continue Their Awards Realignment
Click here to read the full article. Game shows are heading to the Primetime Emmys. As part of the ongoing Emmy realignment between the Television Academy (the West Coast org formerly known as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) and the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the two sides will migrate game show categories from the Daytime Emmys to the Primetime Emmys beginning next year. The decision comes as, previously announced, the two orgs have agreed to award many programming categories by genre instead of daypart. Game shows remained a sticking point in such an arrangement. Moving...
Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys
Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Tony-Nominated ‘Skin Of Our Teeth’ Star Gabby Beans Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Tony-nominated Gabby Beans has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management. Beans was recently nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress in a play for her star-making role in Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, the play marked Beans’ Broadway debut. Beans’ previous acting credits include guest-starring roles in HBO’s Succession, CBS’ The Good Fight, Netflix’s House of Cards and Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Writer and filmmaker Beans also recently founded production company Chaotic Good Content, which produces work dedicated to telling strange and sublime stories with a social conscience. Beans continues to be repped by TalentWorks. More from DeadlineDaniel Cohan Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners As ManagerDavid Giffels' Memoir 'All The Way Home' In The Works As Half-Hour Series From Process Media & BrillsteinBroadway's 'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Skin Of Our Teeth' Cancel Weekend Performances Due To CovidBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Was Regularly Snubbed by the Emmys
While it may be hard to believe today, 'The Andy Griffith Show' wasn't an Emmy Awards darling. Here are the show's only wins.
AFI Awards Sets Date For 2022 Honorees Gala
Click here to read the full article. The American Film Institute said Thursday that its annual AFI Awards honorees event is set for Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. The annual gala luncheon is for the winners of the AFI Awards, which go to the creative teams of the year’s 10 most outstanding motion pictures and TV series. Those winners are selected by a jury of AFI Trustees, artists, critics and scholars. Earlier this year, the event returned in-person to honor the likes of eventual Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, Dune, King Richard and...
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show as 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3
Click here to read the full article. Goodbye Steve Carell, hello Jon Hamm! The Mad Men star has joined The Morning Show Season 3 in a “key role” opposite Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, TVLine has learned. Hamm will play Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit,” according to the official character breakdown. (What are the chances his first order of business is shuttering dead-on-arrival streaming service UBA+?) In addition, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Season 3 will begin production later this month. As previously reported, Charlotte...
Staging a Hindi movie classic on Broadway with a white lead insults all of us | Saima Mir
Turning Raj into Roger dilutes cultural differences and assumes white people can’t see past their own skin colour
‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Premiere Date For Seventh & Final Season On OWN
Click here to read the full article. OWN has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Queen Sugar. The series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she envisioned when directing the pilot. As previously reported, directors attached to Season 7 include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis. Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming For seven seasons...
People
Heidi Klum Proves She's Still the Halloween Queen in Intense Game of 'Password' Against Jimmy Fallon
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of NBC's upcoming game show reboot, Password, Klum goes up against late night talk show host — and game show aficionado — Jimmy Fallon. The rebooted game show, which first aired in the 1960s, will premiere in a two-night event beginning on Tuesday. In...
Game Shows Moving To Primetime Emmys Competition Under Television Academy
Click here to read the full article. Game shows are going primetime. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have agreed to move the game show categories under the Television Academy beginning in 2023. The decision is the result of an agreement between the two academies to award many programming categories by genre instead of daypart. NATAS previously handed out the Emmys for game shows. The new Television Academy Emmy category for Outstanding Game Show will be awarded to programs with game elements that primarily take place in studio and involve mental challenges....
‘Found’: Sonay Hoffman Joins New NBC Drama Series As Co-Showrunner
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sonay Hoffman has joined NBC’s newly picked up drama series Found as executive producer and co-showrunner. She will work alongside series creator/executive producer/showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll on the series, from Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Given her workload of three on-air series, Carroll was expected to bring in a co-showrunner on Found the way she recently did on All American: Homecoming with Marqui Jackson. In addition to Found and All American: Homecoming, on which she is creator/exec producer and co-showrunner, this coming season Carroll also has All American, on which...
