Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
ajmc.com
Heart Failure Prognosis Not Improved by Risk Score Prediction
The REVEAL-HF study investigated using risk scores to improve patient outcomes through targeted interventions, including treatment initiation and intensity, end-of-life care, and hospitalization and mortality risks. A trial that compared outcomes among patients with heart failure (HF) who were randomized to an intervention protocol or usual care found no improvement...
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
physiciansweekly.com
Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
healio.com
Intensive lifestyle changes associated with diabetes remission by 3 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adults with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes participating in a program with tailored diet and exercise programs had improved insulin sensitivity measures by 3 months, with some participants achieving diabetes remission. Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes are considered “lifestyle diseases” associated with high rates of morbidity,...
ajmc.com
Activation, Physical Activity, and Outcomes Among Individuals With T2D
Radhika Nair, PhD, Eric Meadows, PhD, Richard Sheer, BA, Ilya Lipkovich, PhD, Jiat-Ling Poon, PhD, Zhenxiang Zhao, PhD, Brian Benneyworth, MD, Margaret Pasquale, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, August 2022, Volume 28, Issue 8. This study presents an integrated, exploratory assessment of physical activity, patient activation, health-related quality...
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
2minutemedicine.com
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
healio.com
‘If you don’t exercise, you break’: Physical activity key in osteoporosis intervention
ORLANDO — Exercise can supplement the efficacy of several therapies used to treat osteoporosis, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Annual Conference. “You get old, and if you don’t exercise, you break,” Jacqueline M. Fritz, RN, MSN, RN-BC, an infusion specialist at the Arthritis and...
tctmd.com
Lp(a) Levels Linked to Aortic Valve Calcification, Not Progression
Lipoprotein(a) is associated with the development of aortic valve calcification (AVC), but the atherogenic lipoprotein does not appear to be linked to the progression of calcification over long-term follow-up, according to a new analysis. The new findings, say investigators, suggest there are two distinct disease stages in the pathophysiology of...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians
Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
MedPage Today
Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes
Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
cancernetwork.com
Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.
targetedonc.com
Expert Compares Atezolizumab and Durvalumab as Therapy for ES-SCLC
During a live virtual event, Benjamin P. Levy, MD, discussed the results of the IMpower 133 and CASPIAN trials of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She...
reviewofoptometry.com
Study Identifies Predictors of Vitrectomy Outcomes in DME
Vitrectomy may have a protective effect on DME, study findings suggest. Photo: Jarett Mazzarella, OD. Click image to enlarge. In addition to anti-VEGF injections, vitrectomy is another potential option for treating diabetic macular edema (DME), particularly in cases with coexisting epiretinal membrane or traction. Researchers recently explored retinal changes on...
KevinMD.com
Opioid-free orthopedic surgery: Why (and how) my patients go opioid free after surgery
Primum non nocere. First, do no harm. All doctors are familiar with this credo. From ancient precepts such as the Hippocratic Oath promising to abstain from doing harm to the modern bioethics principle of nonmaleficence, the calling of physicians involves striving to help alleviate suffering and avoid making it worse. In our increasingly complex health care and data environment, avoiding inadvertent harm can be more difficult than one might expect.
