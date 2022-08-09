ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

WVNews

Stonewood CEOS donates lap quilts to Amedisys

STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club tradition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers...
WVNews

Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman

JANE LEW- Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott.
WVNews

Heavy rain causes flooding in North Central West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall swept through North Central West Virginia on Wednesday evening. Harrison/Taylor 911 answered dozens of calls about flooding, with high water reported in Stonewood, Bridgeport, Mount Clare, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville and in Preston County.
WVNews

Mary Catherine 'Cathy' Broadwater

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Catherine “Cathy” Broadwater, 57, of Clarksburg, passed on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born June 19, 1965, in Clarksburg, WV, daughter of Marion Elizabeth Wilson Pernell of Clarksburg and the late...
WVNews

Chukwuki-Okoli

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday was the second day of trial for a former West Virgin…
WVNews

Sylvia Eileen Nitz

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Sylvia Eileen Nitz, age 87, of Belington, passed away August 9, 2022. Born October 17, 1934, in Boulder, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Flossie (Marteney) Kerr.
WVNews

Crash claims life of Lonaconing man

BLOOMINGTON — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of an Allegany County resident in the early morning hours of Aug. 6. According to a press release, initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Maryland Highway near...
WVNews

WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery IV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from week two of WVU fall football camp, as the Mountaineers move toward full gear, full contact work in preparation for the 2022 season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
