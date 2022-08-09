Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has ‘challenged himself’ in lead-up to season
By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded, Jamon Dumas-Johnson looked like a favorite to start at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Based on what his position coach said this week, Dumas-Johnson has continued working to make sure he makes that possibility a reality. Georgia co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn...
Georgia An Early Factor for Elite Peach State TE
Georgia fans have been spoiled recently with the amount of talent they have in their TE room. While they will get to watch guys like Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, as well as commits Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, and Landen Thomas, tear apart defenses for the next few seasons without fear of the NFL ...
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
Will Muschamp goes in-depth on what Kirby Smart has brought to Georgia football
Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp goes way back with head coach Kirby Smart, as the two first got to know each other as teammates in Athens and eventually coached together at several different stops. Their working relationship not only resulted in the two being part of the Bulldogs’ first national championship team in 41 years, but it allowed Muschamp a chance to see up close how Smart elevated the Georgia program.
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday
Steeped in history and tradition, Athens is considered one of the top college towns in… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Loran Smith: Students Return To Athens
Seeing all the vans and U-Haul trailers across town last weekend brought about a reminder that there is nothing like the return of the students each August for the fall semester. I had a friend call about booking a room and asked for a recommendation of a lodging facility. “No...
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Army Rangers killed in training accident in NE Ga mountains
Two US Army Rangers based at Fort Benning have died in what the Army is calling a weather-related incident while training at Yonah Mountain in White County. Three others were injured in a Tuesday storm that toppled the tree that fell on the soldiers. From WSB TV…. Two Georgia soldiers...
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Your Questions Answered About Athens’ New Marijuana and Abortion Laws
Trying to take care of as much business as possible before a new, possibly more conservative commission takes office next year, Athens-Clarke County commissioners pushed through almost 40 agenda items during an epic, nearly six-hour meeting last week. The commission passed a bike-lane pilot project on Prince Avenue; accepted a...
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Video shows deputy pursuit on Ga. 400, driver arrested
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared dashboard and body camera images of a traffic stop that became tense when a driver tried to evade the deputy who pulled them over. Four women were arrested and the driver, Brenaldia Stephens, and another woman, Marquita Thomas, are being...
