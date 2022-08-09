Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change
FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
Patriots Veteran Has Honest Reaction To Offense's Struggles
The New England Patriots' offense will enter the 2022 season with considerable uncertainty. Bill Belichick hasn't revealed an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. Mac Jones will nevertheless look to progress in his second season under center. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, center David Andrews led a lengthy players-only huddle after...
Dante Scarnecchia didn't rule out return to struggling Patriots
Former New England Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t plan on throwing on the Superman cape and flying to the training camp practice fields to help his former team. But he also didn’t rule it out, either. When speaking with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Scarnecchia was...
Scarnecchia says it's too soon to panic about Pats' offense
BOSTON -- For the past two weeks in Foxboro, the top story has been the clunky, disjointed and uninspiring performance from the offense on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.Some of that learning curve was to be expected, though the extent to which the offense has struggled thus far has raised the concern level in the region.Dante Scarnecchia, who's been through a few training camps himself, says it's not yet time to sound any alarms.Speaking with the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, the retired offensive line coach said that it's far too early in the summer for panic to set in."I...
The Patriots better start showing results sooner rather than later
With the New England Patriots seemingly not exactly hitting the ground running when it comes to the 2022 season, patience won’t be long once the season begins
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor
The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
NBC Sports
David Andrews reacts to Patriots' offensive struggles
The New England Patriots offense has plenty of issues to work out before the team's preseason opener on Thursday. It's been a struggle on that side of the ball so far in training camp and those woes continued in Monday's practice. Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry were in attendance and shared their takeaways from the session.
What to watch for in Patriots' preseason opener vs. Giants
FOXBORO -- After two weeks of training camp and a dozen practices of hitting each other, the Patriots get to set their sights on someone else on Thursday night. Football is back in New England, with the Patriots opening their preseason slate against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.We're still a month away from some real football, but we're getting closer. And Thursday night's preseason opener should give us somewhat of a glimpse of what is ahead.Unfortunately, not much has gone well or looked good in camp for the offense thus far. And we may not get our first look...
‘I think we’re close’: Mac Jones sees Patriots offense making progress as preseason approaches
"It’s just that two percent that we need to fix." One day after David Andrews pulled the sputtering Patriots offense together for a lengthy post-practice huddle, quarterback Mac Jones said he sees the team making a lot of progress. After Tuesday’s practice — with the preseason opener against the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Patriots “distressingly bad” offense
The New England Patriots had to find someone new to run their offense this offseason after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels departed to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2021-22 season. The Patriots brought in former NFL head coaches Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions and Joe Judge of the New York Giants, but neither of them has ever coordinated an NFL offense before.
