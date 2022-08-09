ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change

FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
Patriots Veteran Has Honest Reaction To Offense's Struggles

The New England Patriots' offense will enter the 2022 season with considerable uncertainty. Bill Belichick hasn't revealed an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. Mac Jones will nevertheless look to progress in his second season under center. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, center David Andrews led a lengthy players-only huddle after...
Scarnecchia says it's too soon to panic about Pats' offense

BOSTON -- For the past two weeks in Foxboro, the top story has been the clunky, disjointed and uninspiring performance from the offense on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.Some of that learning curve was to be expected, though the extent to which the offense has struggled thus far has raised the concern level in the region.Dante Scarnecchia, who's been through a few training camps himself, says it's not yet time to sound any alarms.Speaking with the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, the retired offensive line coach said that it's far too early in the summer for panic to set in."I...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor

The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
David Andrews reacts to Patriots' offensive struggles

The New England Patriots offense has plenty of issues to work out before the team's preseason opener on Thursday. It's been a struggle on that side of the ball so far in training camp and those woes continued in Monday's practice. Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry were in attendance and shared their takeaways from the session.
What to watch for in Patriots' preseason opener vs. Giants

FOXBORO -- After two weeks of training camp and a dozen practices of hitting each other, the Patriots get to set their sights on someone else on Thursday night. Football is back in New England, with the Patriots opening their preseason slate against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.We're still a month away from some real football, but we're getting closer. And Thursday night's preseason opener should give us somewhat of a glimpse of what is ahead.Unfortunately, not much has gone well or looked good in camp for the offense thus far. And we may not get our first look...
NFL world reacts to Patriots “distressingly bad” offense

The New England Patriots had to find someone new to run their offense this offseason after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels departed to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2021-22 season. The Patriots brought in former NFL head coaches Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions and Joe Judge of the New York Giants, but neither of them has ever coordinated an NFL offense before.
