Music

The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
American Songwriter

Jack Johnson Loves Playing Music With Others, Talks New LP ‘Meet the Moonlight’

There are many factors that can contribute to a lifetime of music. For the Oahu, Hawaii-born, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Jack Johnson, those factors were initially comprised of an old ukulele, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. Johnson, who released his latest LP, Meet the Moonlight, on June 24, says he can remember way back to strumming the traditional Hawaiian stringed instrument as a kid. His parents had one around the house. But he also had older brothers, who would pass them their old vinyl albums when they were done with them. Black Sabbath was prized among them, but others included KISS and Queen.
State
Minnesota State
Rolling Stone

Santigold Drops Resilient New Single ‘Shake’ From Upcoming LP ‘Spirituals’

Click here to read the full article. Santigold has shared her resilient new track “Shake,” the fourth single from her upcoming new album Spirituals, as well as its video inspired in part by the “strength and fortitude” of young civil rights protestors. “‘Shake’ is one of those songs that was just floating around me for the taking, Santigold said of the track in a statement. “What I mean is that there are some songs that basically write themselves, and all you have to do as the artist is be open enough to reach out and pull it in and say thank...
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
Person
Jamila Woods
Person
Prince
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Variety

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
The US Sun

The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

THE Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72. In a tweet this afternoon, the band said: "We are saddened beyond words. "Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. "Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022. "‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

UNKLE – “The Way Back Home”

Last year James Lavelle’s UNKLE project released the Rōnin I mixtape. Today there’s a new UNKLE track in the world that keeps that Rōnin branding alive. “The Way Back Home” is presented in two versions, one subtitled “Rōnin Edit” and another with “Rōnin / Original” in the parenthetical. The two versions are essentially the same song, though — a rich, soulful instrumental that reminds me a bit of RJD2’s Deadringer. Listen below.
Billboard

ATEEZ Break Down Every Song on Their First Top 10 Album ‘The World EP.1: Movement’

ATEEZ is rising up — in more ways than one — with their latest album release. The K-pop boy band’s The World EP.1 : Movement marks the group’s best effort on the Billboard 200, as the record soars into the chart at No. 3 this week with 50,000 equivalent album units earned. After a sold-out arena tour earlier this year, The World EP.1 is not only the latest moment of ATEEZ breaking through in America but coincides with the group’s ongoing message of breaking out of everyday norms and suffering.
Music

