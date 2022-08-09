Read full article on original website
Charleston police looking for weekend shooting suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a suspect in a weekend shooting. Authorities responded around 7:30 Saturday evening to a shots-fired call at the 1300 building of the Renaissance Circle apartment complex. Around 30 minutes following the call, a victim walked into a local emergency room with two gunshot wounds to his right side.
Thomas pleads guilty in KJ Taylor murder
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who shot and killed Capital High School student “KJ” Taylor last year pleaded guilty Wednesday less than a week before he was scheduled to go on trial. Dekotis Thomas, 20, of St. Albans, entered a Kennedy Plea to first-degree murder. A second...
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
Tornado man sentenced to 1-15 for supply drugs to friend who died
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
Juvenile shot on Charleston’s West Side Wednesday morning, police say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A male juvenile was taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning on Charleston’s West Side. Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue on the corner of Glenwood Avenue. CPD investigators said...
Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee charged with embezzlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly taking funds for personal use. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, worked as a clerk in the office, in which her responsibilities included collecting payments for delinquent property taxes. A criminal complaint filed Tuesday notes Sampson allegedly took payments from residents to use for personal reasons.
Police investigating KRT bus crash that snarled rush hour traffic
CHARELSTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
Summer construction projects winding down for Kanawha County Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the summer winds down and students get ready to head back to the classroom in Kanawha County, officials with the school district say most construction projects will be ‘substantially complete’ in time for the school year. Andrew Crawford, Executive Director of Facilities and...
Pickleball coming to Shawnee Sports Complex as officials break ground on facility
DUNBAR, W.Va. — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States continues to grow in Kanawha County — pickleball. The groundbreaking for a new pickleball facility featuring eight lighted regulation-size courts at the Shawnee Sports Complex took place Tuesday. Officials with the complex and the Kanawha County Commission hope to have the courts open by the end of September.
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
State PSC further investigating Kanawha County Commission complaints on Frontier
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it needs to do further investigation into the complaints from the Kanawha County Commission on the service of Frontier in a certain portion of the county. In a Utility Division Initial Memorandum on the commission’s case dated August 5,...
Dolly Parton to celebrate Imagination Library success in WV Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Charleston Tuesday night to celebrate her Imagination Library reading program in the Mountain State. “An Evening with Dolly” will take place at the Clay Center and will be live streamed by West Virginia Public Broadcasting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
