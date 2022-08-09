Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Acclaimed doc about 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin mired in legal fight
A producer of the Aretha Franklin documentary 'Amazing Grace' accuse indie powerhouse distributor Neon of shortchanging the film.
Broadway's Julie Benko Looks Beyond 'Funny Girl' On Vibrant New Album
Benko is a jazz chanteuse on "Hand in Hand," a collaboration with husband Jason Yeager. HuffPost has a first listen to the debut single, "Louisiana Fairy Tale."
Metallica, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia to headline Global Citizen Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Metallica, Jonas Brothers and Rosalía will perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival. Global Citizen announced a lineup of performers for the annual event Thursday. Global Citizen is a worldwide campaign calling on world leaders to end extreme poverty. This year's festival will take place...
Halle Bailey reacts to backlash over being cast in 'The Little Mermaid'
Halle Bailey said her grandparents helped her overcome the backlash to her casting as Ariel in the live-action "The Little Mermaid" film.
‘Love Actually’ Actor Bill Nighy Signed by UTA (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. UTA has signed BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Bill Nighy in all areas. The global talent, entertainment and sports company will help build upon Nighy’s career across a range of verticals. Over a career spanning five decades, Nighy won several awards, including a supporting actor film BAFTA for “Love Actually” (2003), the BAFTA TV best actor award for “State of Play” (2003) and the Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries for “Gideon’s Daughter.” He is also known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Recently, Nighy starred...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
What Kevin Costner Movies Are on Netflix Right Now? See the Full List
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Bullet Train Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Brad Pitt Action Comedy
Critics have shared their thoughts about the star-studded summer blockbuster Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt.
Netflix Pulls a Tom Hanks Classic
While we were not paying much attention, Netflix decides it would be a good time to yank a Tom Hanks classic off the streaming platform. Why in the world would they take Forrest Gump off of there? Millions of people love going back and seeing the tender romance between Forrest and Jenny. But it’s now off Netflix. Bummer.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’
Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
John Malkovich’s ‘A Winter’s Journey’ Licensing Deal Launches Trioscope Platform (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Trioscope, the company behind “The Liberator” (Netflix) and George R.R. Martin-produced “Night of the Cooters,” has launched its patented Trioscope Platform to license its proprietary technology to third-party content creators. London-based production house Oiffy (“The White King,” Venice title “The Last Worker”) and Poland-based BreakThru Films (Oscar-winning “Peter & the Wolf,” “Loving Vincent”) are the first to license the Trioscope Platform for sequences in director Alex Helfrecht’s upcoming love story “A Winter’s Journey,” based on Franz Schubert’s song cycle. The film stars John Malkovich, Jason Isaacs, Martina Gedeck and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and...
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
Sony Classics Sets Release Dates For Hugh Jackman-Laura Dern Drama ‘The Son’ & Four Others
Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has announced October-December release plans for The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salavatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams; The Son; Living; and Turn Every Page. Additionally, it said, One Fine Morning, written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux, and Davy Chou’s Return To Seoul, which were both acquired out of Cannes, will have one-week qualifying runs by the end of the year before their 2023 releases. Kathlyn Horan’s The Return Of Tanya Tucker, featuring Brandi Carlile will be released on October 21, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets....
