Chicago, IL

Variety

‘Love Actually’ Actor Bill Nighy Signed by UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. UTA has signed BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Bill Nighy in all areas. The global talent, entertainment and sports company will help build upon Nighy’s career across a range of verticals. Over a career spanning five decades, Nighy won several awards, including a supporting actor film BAFTA for “Love Actually” (2003), the BAFTA TV best actor award for “State of Play” (2003) and the Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries for “Gideon’s Daughter.” He is also known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Recently, Nighy starred...
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Meryl Streep
Anne Hathaway
Lauren Weisberger
Elton John
Outsider.com

Netflix Pulls a Tom Hanks Classic

While we were not paying much attention, Netflix decides it would be a good time to yank a Tom Hanks classic off the streaming platform. Why in the world would they take Forrest Gump off of there? Millions of people love going back and seeing the tender romance between Forrest and Jenny. But it’s now off Netflix. Bummer.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Variety

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’

Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
Variety

John Malkovich’s ‘A Winter’s Journey’ Licensing Deal Launches Trioscope Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Trioscope, the company behind “The Liberator” (Netflix) and George R.R. Martin-produced “Night of the Cooters,” has launched its patented Trioscope Platform to license its proprietary technology to third-party content creators. London-based production house Oiffy (“The White King,” Venice title “The Last Worker”) and Poland-based BreakThru Films (Oscar-winning “Peter & the Wolf,” “Loving Vincent”) are the first to license the Trioscope Platform for sequences in director Alex Helfrecht’s upcoming love story “A Winter’s Journey,” based on Franz Schubert’s song cycle. The film stars John Malkovich, Jason Isaacs, Martina Gedeck and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and...
Deadline

Sony Classics Sets Release Dates For Hugh Jackman-Laura Dern Drama ‘The Son’ & Four Others

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has announced October-December release plans for The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salavatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams; The Son; Living; and Turn Every Page. Additionally, it said, One Fine Morning, written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux, and Davy Chou’s Return To Seoul, which were both acquired out of Cannes, will have one-week qualifying runs by the end of the year before their 2023 releases.   Kathlyn Horan’s The Return Of Tanya Tucker, featuring Brandi Carlile will be released on October 21, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets....
