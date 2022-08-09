ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
CoinDesk

Coinbase Exchange Faces SEC Probe Over Crypto Yield, Staking Products

Publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) is under investigation by U.S. securities regulators over its token listing processes as well as its staking programs and yield-generating products, the company disclosed in its most recent quarterly report. "The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services

On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
pymnts

Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?

Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
pymnts

JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds

The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
decrypt.co

Feds Blacklist Tornado Cash, Ban Ethereum Mixing Tool in US

The U.S. Treasury Department put the Ethereum mixing service on the Specially Designated Nationals list today. The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin mixing tool. In a Monday announcement, the body added the Tornado Cash website and a long list of Ethereum addresses to its Specially...
pymnts

TenureX, Martin Fiddaman Associates Partner to Streamline Correspondent Banking

Planning to deliver “correspondent-banking-in-a-box,” Israeli startup TenureX has partnered with U.K. consultancy Martin Fiddaman Associates to help overseas banks in the U.K., challengers and FinTechs engage with correspondent banking services. Because of the banking industry’s continued use of legacy technology, cross-border payments can be poorly executed, with parties...
blockworks.co

Private Funds Would Have To Disclose Crypto Under SEC, CFTC Proposal

Regulators are considering requiring private funds with at least $500 million to disclose crypto holdings, leveraged positions, among other things. In an effort to better monitor what US regulators perceive as systemic risks, the SEC is moving to get more insight into the dealings of private funds open to accredited investors.
coingeek.com

Latest US digital asset regulations bill seeks to expand CFTC’s powers

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has welcomed another digital asset regulation bill that extends its oversight powers over the industry. The bill, which has been expected for months, is intended to “amend the Commodity Exchange Act to provide the CFTC jurisdiction to oversee the spot digital commodity market.”
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
