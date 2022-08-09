Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Exchange Faces SEC Probe Over Crypto Yield, Staking Products
Publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) is under investigation by U.S. securities regulators over its token listing processes as well as its staking programs and yield-generating products, the company disclosed in its most recent quarterly report. "The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and...
Monetary Authority of Singapore Calls Crypto Investments ‘Highly Hazardous’
Although it calls cryptocurrency investments “highly hazardous,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it is not at risk from recent collapses in the industry. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), the MAS made this statement while also noting it had revoked its in-principle approval of a...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
Elliptic: Cross-Chain Payments Bridges Are DeFi’s Next Big AML Battleground
In case you thought the biggest problem with cross-chain bridges used to make payments between blockchains was that they are fantastically vulnerable to hackers, with a staggering $1.3 billion stolen in just the first six months of 2022, now it turns out they are excellent money laundering tools too. So...
CNBC
Crypto criminals laundered $540 million by using a service called RenBridge, new report shows
RenBridge has been used to launder at least $540 million in crime-related crypto cash since 2020, according to new research from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Cross-chain bridges are used to send digital assets across blockchains, bypassing a centralized service that can trace transactions. "They're effectively ungoverned, and so very vulnerable...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
Opinion: Cryptocurrency Could Be the Future of Finance, but that's Not Why Most People Are Purchasing It
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
decrypt.co
Feds Blacklist Tornado Cash, Ban Ethereum Mixing Tool in US
The U.S. Treasury Department put the Ethereum mixing service on the Specially Designated Nationals list today. The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin mixing tool. In a Monday announcement, the body added the Tornado Cash website and a long list of Ethereum addresses to its Specially...
TenureX, Martin Fiddaman Associates Partner to Streamline Correspondent Banking
Planning to deliver “correspondent-banking-in-a-box,” Israeli startup TenureX has partnered with U.K. consultancy Martin Fiddaman Associates to help overseas banks in the U.K., challengers and FinTechs engage with correspondent banking services. Because of the banking industry’s continued use of legacy technology, cross-border payments can be poorly executed, with parties...
blockworks.co
Private Funds Would Have To Disclose Crypto Under SEC, CFTC Proposal
Regulators are considering requiring private funds with at least $500 million to disclose crypto holdings, leveraged positions, among other things. In an effort to better monitor what US regulators perceive as systemic risks, the SEC is moving to get more insight into the dealings of private funds open to accredited investors.
coingeek.com
Latest US digital asset regulations bill seeks to expand CFTC’s powers
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has welcomed another digital asset regulation bill that extends its oversight powers over the industry. The bill, which has been expected for months, is intended to “amend the Commodity Exchange Act to provide the CFTC jurisdiction to oversee the spot digital commodity market.”
With Tornado Cash Sanctions, Feds Seek to Lift Crypto’s Veil of Anonymity
In sanctioning what it called the “notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash” on Monday (Aug. 8), the Treasury Department kicked off what could be the beginning of a more aggressive push to lift the veil of secrecy that much of the cryptocurrency industry exists behind. The Office of...
Today in Crypto: Germany's Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency; Reserve Bank of Australia Explores CBDC Use Cases
Jenny Johnson, CEO of money management giant Franklin Templeton, said in a Bloomberg interview that bitcoin is “the greatest distraction from the greatest disruption I see happening to financial services today.”. She said the “real game changer” is blockchain, which has a “dramatic” impact on many industries....
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Former Federal Prosecutor: Crypto Regulation Bill ‘Still Pretty Vague’
Former federal prosecutor Grant Fondo has said legislation that aims to provide clarity on which U.S. agency should be in charge of crypto regulation isn’t getting the job done yet. Fondo, who at one time was a prosecutor for the Northern District of California, said the bill is “still...
pymnts
