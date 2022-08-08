Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning
Stewart County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after responding to a child drowning Sunday night.
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
WBBJ
Former Tennessee police officer charged
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
