ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple (AAPL) survey indicates that there are currently no impacts on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models - Analyst

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta

But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Aapl#Stock#Smart Phone#Ios
9to5Mac

Here are the most common iPhone issues according to search data

Have you ever forgotten your iPhone passcode? Or has your phone stop charging for no reason? Maybe it’s disabled and you need to connect it to iTunes? These are some of the most common iPhone issues users face, as gathered by a study gathered below. Freedom Mobiles compiled a...
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple

One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected by current geopolitical tensions, Kuo says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain will likely be able to escape the worst of current geopolitical tensions, according to TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo.
CELL PHONES
StreetInsider.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrainCorp Ltd. (GNC:AU) (GRCLF) PT Lowered to AUD8.50 at UBS

UBS analyst Apoorv Sehgal lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Lowered to $115 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan lowered the price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UOB Kay Hian Starts XPeng (H-Shares) (9868:HK) (XPEV) at Buy

UOB Kay Hian analyst Jessie ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy