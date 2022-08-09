Apple (AAPL) survey indicates that there are currently no impacts on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models - Analyst

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO