Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘collateral damage’ in clash between families

It’s like Palm Beach’s own version of “Dynasty.”

Amid reports of tension between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six is told the trouble within the Beckham and Peltz clans is more widespread.

“Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” said one highly placed Palm Beach source.

Amid reports of tension between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham — above, with husband Brooklyn — Page Six is told the trouble within the families is more widespread.

“It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.”

The problems are not said to be between Brooklyn, 23, and his new in-laws, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and his wife, Claudia. In fact, Nelson is offering to back his son-in-law in whatever venture he wants. According to the source, the chatter in Palm Beach is that the young couple could create their own empire, á la Brooklyn’s parents’ “Brand Beckham.”

Insiders say that Peltz's father has offered to back her husband in any venture he wants.

It’s believed that Brooklyn and Nicola, a 28-year-old actress, would love to follow in the Beckhams’ footsteps by launching clothing, beauty and perfume lines.

“There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the highly placed source said.

“I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.”

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, Nicola's dad, is said to be worth $1.8 billion.

Among the Beckham brands are Victoria’s fashion and beauty range, as well as David’s $139 million lifetime deal with Adidas, endorsements including Tudor watches and his own whiskey with Diageo Haig Club.

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old British soccer star, who co-owns the Inter Miami CF team , signed the biggest deal of his life with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) — which will co-own and manage his global brand, DB Ventures. CNBC reported that the company paid $269 million for a 55 percent stake.

“The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe that everyone should make their own way up in the world,” said another source in the know. “Although they’ll always give their kids a leg up in terms of support and endorsement, they famously made Brooklyn work in a cafe to teach him about work ethic and to get some values. They were really keen to support his passion for photography, so they helped him get internships; then he got into cooking , and they’ve supported that.”

Sources said that Victoria and David Beckham have "cultural differences" with son Brooklyn's (left) new in-laws.

The Beckhams were unavailable for comment.

“There are cultural differences between the two families,” the source-in-the-know added.

Reps for Nelson and Nicola did not comment.

Immediately after the wedding, Brooklyn, who has more than 14 million Instagram followers, changed his account handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola is now @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

Page Six previously reported that Victoria (above) and Nicola "can't stand each other."

Another family source said: “Brooklyn has become so, so close to the Peltzes, and to Nicola’s dad, especially. For Victoria, who is extremely close to Brooklyn, that has to be difficult.”

And as close as Brooklyn is to Victoria, 48, Nicola is said to be just as tight with her mom, Claudia, who reportedly joined her on the movie set of “Lola James,” in which Nicola wrote, co-directed and stars. It’s not yet known when the film will be released.

“Claudia pulls a lot of the family’s strings,” said one Florida society source.

Insiders said Brooklyn has gotten close to his wife's parents, Nelson and Claudia (above).

There’s also a bit of snobbery in the mix, according to multiple sources.

“The Peltzes may have thought, [the Beckhams] ‘will be easy.’ The Beckhams are just a pop star and a footballer, but they’ve been doing this for 25 years — they’re very astute,” said the Florida society source.

“They can’t be controlled with the Peltz money.”

The young couple wed in April at her family's $103 million home in Palm Beach.

David’s fortune is now at around $750 million, Page Six is told by an insider. Nelson, meanwhile, is reportedly worth $1.8 billion.

The Daily Mail last month pointed out how the initial love affair between Victoria and Nicola had seemed to cool down.

Back in 2021, Victoria liked 25 of Nicola’s Instagram posts in a three-month period, and Nicola liked 20 of hers in the same time frame.

"The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe that everyone should make their own way up in the world," said a source.

Now, Victoria hasn’t liked a single post by Nicola since May 27 — but she has been active on the platform, posting photos of her latest fashion designs, as well as of her husband and other children.

While Nicola posted on Instagram from her honeymoon with Brooklyn, spent on a yacht with her family in Italy, Victoria liked none of them.

The newlyweds took Nelson, 80, and Claudia, 67, on their Italian honeymoon.

Brooklyn has tried his hand at photography and cooking for a living.

The Beckhams were vacationing at the same time on another yacht nearby and it was not clear whether the families saw each other.

The young couple wed in April at her family’s $103 million home in Palm Beach, with the bash covered by fashion bible Vogue .

As a sign of just how much the Peltz clan was in control of the wedding, there was reportedly a Wendy’s burger truck at the bash — Nelson is chairman of the board. Said the Palm Beach source: “The wedding was very much a Peltz production.”

Victoria hasn't liked a single post by Nicola since May 27 on Instagram but she has been active on the platform.

Each family had their own table at the lavish reception, while the newlyweds sat at a separate table, Page Six is told.

“Let’s face it, weddings are hard enough, but particularly tough when you’re dealing with two big wealthy, high-profile and complicated families,” said the highly placed source.

Last Friday, Nicola shared a melodramatic selfie on Instagram in which she appeared to have tears running down her face.

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” she wrote, explaining that, growing up in a large family, her “strong parents” had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.”

She then thanked her followers for their support the next day.

“Look, whatever happens, Nicola and Brooklyn are clearly crazy about each other — and that’s what matters right now,” said the source in the know. “Families go through these things, frankly, everyone thinks it will all sort itself out.”