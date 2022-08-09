Read full article on original website
Disney+ Raises Prices, Launches Ad-Supported Tier
Seeking to offer viewers more choices, Disney+ is raising its prices and adding an ad-supported tier following a quarter in which it added 14.4 million subscribers. The new pricing for Disney’s streaming services is set to start Dec. 8. In the case of Disney+, subscribers will pay $3 more per month for the plan with no ads than the one with ads, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release.
Today in the Connected Economy: Disney Outpaces Netflix in Subscriber Race
Today in the connected economy, Disney’s latest earnings report shows it ahead of Netflix in terms of subscribers by just 1 million users. Also, digital eyewear company Warby Parker continues its brick-and-mortar expansion, and Tommy Hilfiger joins forces with resale platform thredUP. With 14.4 million new subscribers joining Disney+...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Winning Hearts, Minds and Eyeballs
“When times get tough, the tough get going,” it is often said, but even so, what better way to unwind after a long day of fighting high prices and scavenging for deals than to sit down and enjoy a little “me time” with your favorite show, movie or game.
I Review TVs for a Living, and These Are My Favorite Must-Have TV Accessories
Bringing home one of the best TVs always gives me the A/V butterflies. Not only is this an investment I’ve proudly saved my pennies for, but I’ll finally get to take advantage of the latest and greatest picture tech that all my pals and peers have been talking about. But embellish me in HDR and call me OLED Mike (please don’t call me that) because I know that no matter how much I’ve scrimped and saved for a new display, my TV is nothing without new accessories, and I love me some A/V accessories. From thrifty spends to boutique buys, this roundup is all...
After 17-Month Slog, Coupang Sees Light at the End of the Losses
It’s hard to imagine that Coupang — often called “the Amazon of South Korea” — had its best day 17 months ago, when it briefly touched $69 per share just moments after its hyped and historic IPO debut on the NYSE, a level and prestige factor that it has never come close to since.
Today in the Connected Economy: Apple to Step up iPhone Production
Today in the connected economy, Apple tells its suppliers to boost production on new iPhones, while also planning to possibly raise the price of the latest models. Plus, retailers are divided on Mastercard’s installment payment program, and the United Kingdom’s Barclaycard teams with communications firm BT to help fuel the growth of small businesses.
