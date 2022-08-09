ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Johnny Depp reportedly signs new seven-figure deal with Dior

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2er6Lu_0hAYBC0f00

Johnny Depp is re-upping his relationship with Dior.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal to continue serving as the celebrity face of the fashion house’s bestselling Sauvage cologne, TMZ reports .

On Monday, the official Dior Beauty Instagram account posted photos and videos of Depp backstage at one of his rock concerts in Paris, lensed by famous shutterbug Greg Williams.

“Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage,” one caption reads.

Tons of fans flooded the comments showing support for Depp and Dior.

Per TMZ, Williams staged a photoshoot before and after the show, which will be used in future Sauvage advertisements.

Representatives from Dior did not immediately return Page Six Style’s request for comment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_rNZHN3rA

Since Depp first signed with Dior in 2017, Sauvage has become the top-selling fragrance in the world, according to Business of Fashion, surpassing successful women’s scents from Chanel and other top brands.

But the partnership hasn’t come without controversy; in 2019, a Sauvage ad starring Depp and featuring imagery related to Native American culture sparked accusations of cultural appropriation . Dior also stuck by the actor in 2020, when he lost his libel case against a British newspaper that called him a “wife-beater.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imHYQ_0hAYBC0f00
The brand ran Depp’s Sauvage ad in primetime in June, after the actor won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Dior/YouTube

Most recently, Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has dominated headlines, with Dior retaining its contractual ties to the star throughout.

That strategy seemed to pay off, with many fans buying Sauvage on sites like Sephora and Ulta as a show of support during the legal proceedings, as the Wall Street Journal reported .

After the “Edward Scissorhands” actor won the case in June , Dior even aired Depp’s Sauvage ad in primetime on Fox, per TMZ .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M

The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Tmz#Business Of Fashion#Chanel#Native American#British#Depp S Sauvage#Dior Youtu
TMZ.com

Whitney Henriquez Allegedly Confessed to Amber Cutting Off Johnny's Finger

9:46 AM PT -- More revelations from the unsealed docs. Per reports, there's a deposition transcript included in the material that didn't make it to trial, detailing the Australia fingertip incident ... as told by Amber's sister's former boss, who claims Whitney admitted her sister was responsible. The woman's name...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'He's Had To Seek Out Help': Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Following Online Harassment From Kanye West

Pete Davidson was forced to seek out a trauma therapist over the serious online harassment he suffered from Kanye West, Radar has learned.The shocking revelation was made by a close friend of the 28-year-old comedian, and news of Pete’s trauma therapy sessions came just a few days after it was revealed the Saturday Night Live funnyman and Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, had broken up."The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for him, and he's had to seek out help," the comedian’s close friend shared on Monday.According to the insider, Pete "has been in...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save daughter Chloe’s life

Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God while pregnant with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1985. The “Grease” star, who died Monday at age 73, said in a February 2021 episode of the “A Life of Greatness” podcast that she came “close to losing” her child before her birth. “I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life,” she said of the experience. “And so I have.” After Newton-John called the prayer “very powerful,” she was asked whether she ever “contemplated [her own]...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

134K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy