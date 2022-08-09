Read full article on original website
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
From Curry to Cannabis, ResTech Providers Make Ordering, Paying for Everything Easier
Restaurant technology providers that power consumers’ digital orders are finding that, as even operators’ tech stacks become more sophisticated, it is no longer enough to simply offer a well-made restaurant ordering product. Take, for instance, food ordering and delivery company Waitr, soon to be rebranded as ASAP. Along...
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Whole Foods Co-Founder John Mackey Launching Restaurant, Wellness Chain
The co-founder of Whole Foods Market has plans to launch a series of vegetarian restaurants and wellness centers after retiring from the grocery chain next month. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Aug. 8), John Mackey is listed as a partner in Healthy American LLC, which is aiming to launch a national network of restaurants and wellness centers that offer spa and fitness services.
More Firms Tap Private Agencies for Help Hiring, Paying International Workers
International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.
Electric Entertainment Closes $100M Credit Facility With Bank Of America
Click here to read the full article. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has closed a five-year, $100-million loan credit facility with Bank of America to fund its expanding production slate that includes Leverage: Redemption, The Ark and Almost Paradise among others. It’s Electric’s largest facility to date as demand for content continues strong, Devlin said. “With the advent and continuation of the streaming industry’s growth, we have been lucky to continue to do what we do best — create original scripted programs that audiences love. With not only our broadcast, but now our streaming channel and platform partners, our content is in higher...
Instacart expands its EBT SNAP payments program to 10 more states
Instacart says Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market are among the first to accept EBT SNAP online in these states. With this expansion, grocers of all sizes can use Carrot Payments, an Instacart Platform solution, to accept EBT SNAP payments online across 49 states and Washington, D.C. “At Instacart, our...
Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept
CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24’s expansion throughout Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005079/en/ A look at the cashierless Aisle 24 community format in their latest store located at 21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program
Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative. Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.
Transcard Integrates SMART Hub With QuickBooks Online to Streamline SMB Payments
For small businesses, paying suppliers or individuals has often meant dealing with paper checks, multiple systems or bank portals, or spreadsheets. Transcard reported in a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release that it now helps these businesses streamline the way they make and receive payments by integrating its SMART Hub payment portal with QuickBooks Online.
Payments Tech Firm Finix Raises $30M
Payments technology company Finix has raised $30 million in new capital, bringing the firm’s total funding to $133 million. “Finix raised at an increased valuation despite the more challenging economic environment this year,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 10). Backers of this round included...
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform
DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
TenureX, Martin Fiddaman Associates Partner to Streamline Correspondent Banking
Planning to deliver “correspondent-banking-in-a-box,” Israeli startup TenureX has partnered with U.K. consultancy Martin Fiddaman Associates to help overseas banks in the U.K., challengers and FinTechs engage with correspondent banking services. Because of the banking industry’s continued use of legacy technology, cross-border payments can be poorly executed, with parties...
Marqeta Seeks New CEO, Founder Looks to New Role
Marqeta will begin a search for a new chief executive as it kicks off a growth phase, the founder and current CEO of the card issuing platform said Wednesday (Aug. 10). "I have led Marqeta from 0 to 1, and soon it will be time to pass the baton to the best person to lead it from 1 to infinity," Jason Gardner said on a conference call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings.
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands as Food Delivery Flounders Worldwide
As economic pressures mount around the world, multinational food delivery businesses are having a rough go of it. United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo, for one, which operates in 11 markets across three continents, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a plan to shut down its operations in the Netherlands after the company failed to secure a top spot in the country.
