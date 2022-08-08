Read full article on original website
Tennessee Has the 6th Most Home Inventory Among Affordable U.S. States
The real estate market has shown encouraging signs for buyers in recent months. A recent analysis found that in Tennessee—where the cost of living is 7.8% below the national average—has 40.2 active listings for every 10,000 existing homes. Out of all affordable U.S. states, Tennessee has the 6th largest home inventory, although the current numbers are not that large. Homes are now spending more time on the market, and sellers are more inclined to lower prices. And buyers are walking away from deals more often, which suggests that they are regaining negotiating power after an extremely seller-friendly stretch.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Tennessee History
Jackpocket found the most jaw-dropping lottery prize in the history of each state, including this massive win in Tennessee.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
$1 million awarded to senior centers in Tennessee
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers in the state. Some of the funding is going to senior centers in East Tennessee.
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
Trace of ‘bone-crushing’ dog found at Tennessee fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct “bone-crushing” dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding...
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
22nd TN boating fatality this year reported over weekend, matching 2021 total
The State of Tennessee has reached the same number of boating fatalities it saw in the entirety of 2021 with several months to go.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens for contributing to opioid crisis
The Tennessee Attorney General is suing Walgreens saying the company contributed to the opioid crisis in Tennessee.
Middle Tennessee food bank sees major increase in demand during inflation
The rising costs that have come from inflation have had a major impact on many families. One woman tells us that also takes a toll on the places that exist to serve others.
FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
