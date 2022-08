The Huntingdon First United Methodist Men’s Choir sang “I Saw the Light/I’ll Fly Away” recently. Mike McDonald, Johnny Clement and Darrell Douglas had solo parts and were accompanied by Travis Ward on guitar and Phyllis Taylor on piano. Mike McDonald said it was a real joy having all the men come together to sing and support one another for the glory of God and the church.

HUNTINGDON, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO