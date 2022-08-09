Read full article on original website
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
1470 WMBD
Police: Juvenile shot in hand
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile claims he was shot Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood during an argument not involving him. Peoria Police say the juvenile arrived at the hospital by private vehicle at around 8:56 P.M. The juvenile told investigators he heard a group of people...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect pointed BB gun at victim and threatened to kill her
A 49-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he pointed a BB gun and threatened to kill a victim. Johnnie Schwerdtfeger faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on robbery charge in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed the SC Mini Mart in Davenport. Demetrius D. Williams, 32, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. According to an arrest...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen
GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
ourquadcities.com
‘They made her into a machine kind of thing.’ Video shows suspect after mother’s death
“That lady. They made her into a machine kind of thing.”. That was one of the bizarre comments the 54-year-old suspect in the slaying of his mother made the day the body of 77-year-old Dianne Rupp was discovered on Feb. 16, 2021. Now the trial of her son, Andrew Rupp,...
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
newschannel20.com
SE Iowa couple plead guilty to animal neglect
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Lee County couple pleaded guilty to several counts of animal neglect after an investigation led to more than 300 animals seized from their Iowa home. David and Gina Sams, of 1852 340th St. in rural Argyle, both pleaded guilty to four counts of...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Carjacking Victim Shot at Peoria Target
Peoria police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a carjacking and shooting incident at a Peoria shopping center on Monday afternoon. The crime occurred in the large shopping center parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday in front of the Target. The police...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection to a Rock Island shooting was arrested on July 29, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Derrick Nephew Jr., 28, was wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested after resisting arrest, disarming an officer in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he resisted arrest and disarmed an officer in Burlington Sunday. Darwin Orejana, 30, was charged with interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon against a police officer, two counts of disarming a police officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
1470 WMBD
Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man About Town: Galesburg's Ryan Crane 'wants to bring joy' to the community
Ryan Crane of Galesburg can be seen most days walking around town, picking up trash along the way and stopping to spread joy to people in his path.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
