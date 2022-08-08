ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

wgnradio.com

Mongo Mash Bash taking place this Sunday!

Former Bears defensive end and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share details about the event taking place this Sunday inspired by Hampton’s former teammate, Steve McMichael. The Mongo Mash Bash, a benefit for families impacted by ALS, will have prize baskets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as live and silent auctions. Several bands will be performing, including the one Hampton and McMichael played in together, The Chicago Six. For more information, and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Amanda Cole

Amanda Cole may not have the kind of superpowers people see in movies, but she certainly does have an enviable amount of power and strength. As a part-time nurse practitioner student, part-time bartender, full-time business owner, and mother of three, Cole is truly a superwoman in the Valparaiso community. Cole...
VALPARAISO, IN
southportcorridorchicago.com

Cubs coach buys Southport Corridor house

Mike Napoli, who played a dozen seasons in the big leagues, paid $2.8 million for a house a little less than a mile from Wrigley Field at 3356 N. Greenview Avenue. Mike is currently the Chicago Cubs first base coach. This 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, was listed at $2,999,900. See...
CHICAGO, IL
Valparaiso, IN
Indiana Sports
Valparaiso, IN
HoosiersNow

Andrean High School 2022 Football Schedule

Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here is the schedule for the Andrean 59ers this season. Chris Skinner is Andrean's head coach. He is in his seventh season at the school. He is 56-21 overall. Last season, the 59ers finished ...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
southshorecva.com

Steam Through History on Cedar Lake

It's full steam ahead for Cedar Lake historians to take visitors on a floating tour through time! At the Museum at Lassen’s Resort, the Cedar Lake Historical Association in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum launched its Steam through History program which allows visitors to get a glimpse of the town's past on a 1915 steamboat, named Steamer Dewey, captained by Jerry Beno of Chicago. This summer the South Shore CVA staff had the pleasure of taking the historic trip.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
panoramanow.com

Labor Day 15 Mile Bike Ride

The 19th annual Active Living Faire 2022 at Wolf Lake in Hammond Indiana will feature a fishing clinic for youngsters and the bi-state Labor Day Bike Ride on Monday, Sept. 4, 2022. Sponsored by the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative (AWLI), the 15-mile ride, with frequent stops along the...
HAMMOND, IN
shepherdexpress.com

Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce

Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersasc.com

Rush's Dr. John Fernandez performs ASC hand surgery on White Sox all-star

John Fernandez, MD, is performing hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, an All-Star player, at Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center, the MLB reported Aug. 9. Dr. Fernandez will perform the procedure on Aug. 11 to address a sagittal band tear in Mr. Anderson's...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Travel Maven

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
wgnradio.com

Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards

Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Kielbasa Fest – East Chicago

Kielbasa Fest has now become an annual event at Kosciuszko Park, located at 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. The park is named after the famous polish war hero. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The idea for the fest was started when a...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project

Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
MUNSTER, IN

