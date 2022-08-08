Read full article on original website
wgnradio.com
Mongo Mash Bash taking place this Sunday!
Former Bears defensive end and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share details about the event taking place this Sunday inspired by Hampton’s former teammate, Steve McMichael. The Mongo Mash Bash, a benefit for families impacted by ALS, will have prize baskets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as live and silent auctions. Several bands will be performing, including the one Hampton and McMichael played in together, The Chicago Six. For more information, and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Amanda Cole
Amanda Cole may not have the kind of superpowers people see in movies, but she certainly does have an enviable amount of power and strength. As a part-time nurse practitioner student, part-time bartender, full-time business owner, and mother of three, Cole is truly a superwoman in the Valparaiso community. Cole...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Cubs coach buys Southport Corridor house
Mike Napoli, who played a dozen seasons in the big leagues, paid $2.8 million for a house a little less than a mile from Wrigley Field at 3356 N. Greenview Avenue. Mike is currently the Chicago Cubs first base coach. This 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, was listed at $2,999,900. See...
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
Andrean High School 2022 Football Schedule
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here is the schedule for the Andrean 59ers this season. Chris Skinner is Andrean's head coach. He is in his seventh season at the school. He is 56-21 overall. Last season, the 59ers finished ...
wlsam.com
‘The McCaskeys are still the worst family in sports.’ -Mark Giangreco, Chicago Sports Guru
Are Chicago sports owners paying any attention to their teams? Mark Giangreco and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the White Sox’s attitude this season and Roquan Smith’s trade request from the Bears.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 11 – 14
Keep the summer fun going strong by packing your weekend full of events happening across Northwest Indiana. With a test drive, a floating ninja course, and plenty of concerts taking place in the Region, there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy. Take a look at our list of 10...
southshorecva.com
Steam Through History on Cedar Lake
It's full steam ahead for Cedar Lake historians to take visitors on a floating tour through time! At the Museum at Lassen’s Resort, the Cedar Lake Historical Association in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum launched its Steam through History program which allows visitors to get a glimpse of the town's past on a 1915 steamboat, named Steamer Dewey, captained by Jerry Beno of Chicago. This summer the South Shore CVA staff had the pleasure of taking the historic trip.
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
panoramanow.com
Labor Day 15 Mile Bike Ride
The 19th annual Active Living Faire 2022 at Wolf Lake in Hammond Indiana will feature a fishing clinic for youngsters and the bi-state Labor Day Bike Ride on Monday, Sept. 4, 2022. Sponsored by the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative (AWLI), the 15-mile ride, with frequent stops along the...
shepherdexpress.com
Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce
Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
beckersasc.com
Rush's Dr. John Fernandez performs ASC hand surgery on White Sox all-star
John Fernandez, MD, is performing hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, an All-Star player, at Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center, the MLB reported Aug. 9. Dr. Fernandez will perform the procedure on Aug. 11 to address a sagittal band tear in Mr. Anderson's...
abc57.com
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
wgnradio.com
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards
Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
panoramanow.com
Kielbasa Fest – East Chicago
Kielbasa Fest has now become an annual event at Kosciuszko Park, located at 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. The park is named after the famous polish war hero. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The idea for the fest was started when a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project
Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
