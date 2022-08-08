Former Bears defensive end and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share details about the event taking place this Sunday inspired by Hampton’s former teammate, Steve McMichael. The Mongo Mash Bash, a benefit for families impacted by ALS, will have prize baskets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as live and silent auctions. Several bands will be performing, including the one Hampton and McMichael played in together, The Chicago Six. For more information, and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO