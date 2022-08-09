ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
InvestorPlace

5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock

Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
StreetInsider.com

Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan
StreetInsider.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney
StreetInsider.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered
StreetInsider.com

GrainCorp Ltd. (GNC:AU) (GRCLF) PT Lowered to AUD8.50 at UBS

UBS analyst Apoorv Sehgal lowered
StreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant
StreetInsider.com

UOB Kay Hian Starts XPeng (H-Shares) (9868:HK) (XPEV) at Buy

UOB Kay Hian analyst Jessie
StreetInsider.com

BOCOM Int'l Starts Bili (9626:HK) (BILI) at Buy

BOCOM Int'l initiates coverage
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
