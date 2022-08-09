Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
mageenews.com
Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
bogalusadailynews.com
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
mageenews.com
James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
bobgermanylaw.com
Mendenhall, MS - Alyssa Woods Dies in Motorcycle Collision at MS-13 & Mt Zion Rd
Mendenhall, MS (August 8, 2022) - A woman from Prentiss was killed after being involved in a motorcycle crash in the Mendenhall area on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at the intersection of MS-13 and Mt. Zion Road at around 9:15 p.m. It was reported that a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver of 18-wheeler dies after multi-vehicle accident on Mississippi interstate leads to truck catching fire
The driver of an 18-wheeler died Sunday after he became involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg. Just after 11 p.m.on Sunday, Aug. 7, emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-59, in the southbound lanes, near the 63-mile marker, south of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi woman killed when motorcycle she was driving collided with vehicle. One other person injured.
A Mississippi woman was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a vehicle. Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, was driving at approximately 9 p.m. on Highway 13 in Simpson County when her motorcycle collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. Woods was fatally injured in the...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
Silver Alert issued for missing Stone County woman
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. Wiggins is described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, August 2, at about 10:15 am in the […]
WDAM-TV
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.
Man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to shooting Mississippi K-9 officer tries to escape jail
The Alabama man who pleaded to shooting a Mississippi K9 officer will now face a jail escape charge. Less than a week after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 officer Buddy, Richard J. McGuire, 44, reportedly attempted to escape the Pearl River County jail. McGuire...
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
WDAM-TV
Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
Comments / 10