Hattiesburg, MS

WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
PRENTISS, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Maximus workers go on strike

On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
BOGALUSA, LA
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Stone County woman

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. Wiggins is described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, August 2, at about 10:15 am in the […]
STONE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
PERRY COUNTY, MS

