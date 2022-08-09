ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did Woodstock '99 Promoter Michael Lang Die?

By Samantha Nungesser
Michael Lang co-created the iconic Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969 as well as both revivals of the festival in 1994 and 1999. Unfortunately, just three months after he filmed interviews for Netflix’s new docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Lang died at the age of 77.

Family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta announced in January 2022 that Lang had passed away at Sloan Kettering in New York City, adding that the cause of death was a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, per Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ynr5_0hAY76gf00
Photo: Netflix

Lang, who was only 24 years old at the time, worked alongside Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman, and John P. Roberts to bring the history-making Woodstock 1969 festival, which he described as having “its own kind of magic” in the Netflix series. The festival, meant to spread the message of unity and peace during a turbulent time of civil unrest in the United States, drew in over 400,000 concertgoers over the course of three days and featured artists from Jimi Hendrix to the Grateful Dead.

The creator went on to revive the festival in 1994, and, as documented in Trainwreck, in 1995, which is infamously remembered as a violent, catastrophic rendition of its predecessors, resulting in three deaths and several sexual abuse allegations. In the docuseries, Lang had remembered it as a “lost opportunity,” but added that “Woodstock will never go away.”

He had planned for a Woodstock 50 to commemorate 50 years since the original festival in 2019, with performers from Jay Z to Halsey, though it was ultimately canceled.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock '99?

Netflix's new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival's original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock '99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK '99? However, it didn't take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
Kerrang

I was at Woodstock '99 and it destroyed my innocence

For most rock fans, Woodstock '99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock's third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
MUSIC
BGR.com

You won't believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock '99

It was going to be the "biggest party on the planet." That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
TV & VIDEOS
