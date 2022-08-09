How Did Woodstock ‘99 Promoter Michael Lang Die?

Michael Lang co-created the iconic Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969 as well as both revivals of the festival in 1994 and 1999. Unfortunately, just three months after he filmed interviews for Netflix’s new docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Lang died at the age of 77.

Family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta announced in January 2022 that Lang had passed away at Sloan Kettering in New York City, adding that the cause of death was a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, per Variety.

Photo: Netflix

Lang, who was only 24 years old at the time, worked alongside Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman, and John P. Roberts to bring the history-making Woodstock 1969 festival, which he described as having “its own kind of magic” in the Netflix series. The festival, meant to spread the message of unity and peace during a turbulent time of civil unrest in the United States, drew in over 400,000 concertgoers over the course of three days and featured artists from Jimi Hendrix to the Grateful Dead.

The creator went on to revive the festival in 1994, and, as documented in Trainwreck, in 1995, which is infamously remembered as a violent, catastrophic rendition of its predecessors, resulting in three deaths and several sexual abuse allegations. In the docuseries, Lang had remembered it as a “lost opportunity,” but added that “Woodstock will never go away.”

He had planned for a Woodstock 50 to commemorate 50 years since the original festival in 2019, with performers from Jay Z to Halsey, though it was ultimately canceled.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 is currently streaming on Netflix.