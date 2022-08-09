ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Apple's durable business, best-in-class cash flow generation, and vast economic moat make it a Warren Buffett staple. Amazon has confronted a series of challenges, but the e-commerce juggernaut is poised for a wonderful bounce back. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Inflation Is Making Marijuana More Expensive

While inflation has already ruined many people's plans for a summer trip cross-country, the impact of rising prices may soon hit some people where it'll really hurt. Cannabis, and many of its related products, has so far largely escaped the kind of double-digit increases seen in many food products such as chicken to avocados — one analytics firm even reported that the price of marijuana flowers, edibles and vaping products fell by a respective 16.7%, 11.8% and 12.4% between January 2021 and 2022.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

The US economy is splitting in 2

The economy is weighing on Americans differently, depending on your income. It's showing up in company earnings, as brands report lower income shoppers cutting back while luxury thrives. It all points to another iteration of the K-shaped economy. As fears of a recession heat up, the economic situation for Americans...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Wendy’s Stock Fell 1.75% after Its Earnings Report

Wendy’s lost 1.75% in Wednesday’s trading session. While the earnings report was somewhat disappointing, there’s still plenty of reason to buy in on this resilient fast food chain. Wendy’s report wasn’t a hit with investors. Wendy’s beat analysts’ earnings estimates of $0.22 per share, as it posted...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
STOCKS
WWD

Canada Goose Heats Up, Topping Sales Estimates

Click here to read the full article. Canada Goose Holdings gained momentum headed into the summer and Dani Reiss sees that as a sign of what’s to come as the weather cools.  “So far, we’ve not seen any slowdown in demand from our consumers whatsoever,” the chairman and chief executive officer told WWD while detailing fiscal first-quarter results, which showed stronger-than-expected sales gains. More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' While consumers lower down the price scale are feeling the pinch of inflation and...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Is Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?

While big-box retailer Target is up double digits over the trailing month, headwinds impacting the broader consumer economy makes TGT stock rather suspect. Although big-box retailer Target (TGT) may seemingly present a cheapened opportunity for discount divers, the overriding reality is that the consumer economy faces many challenges. Therefore, investors ought to be very careful before engaging Target or any other consumer-dependent company. I am, for the time being, bearish on TGT stock.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Which FAANG Stock Looks Promising at Current Levels?

Macro challenges and a strong U.S. dollar have weighed on the performance of several tech companies, including FAANG stocks. In this article, we’ll look at the recently reported results of three FAANG stocks and discuss the opinions of Wall Street analysts, to pick the stock that looks most attractive.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines

Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
BUSINESS

