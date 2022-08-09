ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Productivity#Compensation#The Labor Department#Reuters#The Federal Reserve
ValueWalk

Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever

Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Lootpress

US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four–decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Consumers expect inflation to slow down, a big win for the Fed

A New York Fed survey showed that respondents in July expected inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% rate for the next three years. That marks a big drop-off from the respective 6.8% and 3.6% results from the June survey. Expectations for food...
GAS PRICE
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise for second straight week

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, indicating further softening in the labor market despite still tight conditions as the Federal Reserve tries to slow demand to help tame inflation.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Consumer sentiment rises unexpectedly from record low

U.S. consumer confidence increased slightly in July, surprising economists who had forecasted another decline as inflation continues to rage after sentiment reached the lowest point on record in June. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index released Friday rose to 51.1 this month, up from a record low of 50...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rate drops back below 5% mark

Mortgage rates dropped this week, with the 30-year loan dipping back below the 5% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.99% for the week ending Aug. 4, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is down from last week when it averaged 5.3% but up from 2.77% last year.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy