Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
PFD seeks abandoned/vacant structures for training opportunities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Fire Department (PFD) is planning to conduct firefighter training and is asking property owners who have structures that are abandoned and/or ready to be demolished to contact the department. PFD is looking for abandoned/vacant buildings for these different types of training:. Non-destructive –...
Rexburg Chamber of Commerce holds forum for new diverging diamonds coming to the city
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Rexburg is growing very rapidly and changes to Highway 20 exits 332 and 333. The solution coming to the city is two new diverging diamonds with construction slated to begin in 2024. On Wednesday, the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce held a forum...
I.F. City Council approves tentative budget; levy rate is down, but property taxes expected to rise
IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls is expecting a tax levy decrease compared to last year, but Idaho Falls property taxes will likely rise, according to a meeting on Monday with city officials. According to city officials, the levy rate is down by 21.3% from the previous...
Pay It Forward: Heroes Defense
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI) – Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz found a local nonprofit that creates awareness and raises funds for local police, fire, and emergency personnel. The founders said they are humbled by those who risk their lives everyday for our safety and security. Kunz wanted to...
Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is...
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
Ross Fork mapped at 2,500 acres
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 8/10/22: The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report the Ross Fork fire has burned roughly 2,500 acres. Officials say the fire is controlled, and multiple agencies assisted. No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported. Residents were evacuated and currently are being housed at the...
IFFD to conduct live burn structure training Thursday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting live burn training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot on Thursday from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You may see light smoke and flames coming from the structure off...
Major retail chain store opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular national retail chain store is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that they will be opening a brand new store location in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall.
Idaho Falls City Council approves tentative budget for 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council tentatively approved a more than $3 million budget to be distributed between the city’s 11 departments with six enterprise funds. The budget focuses on advancing needs of a growing community and essential services for residents. The city council...
3 things to know this morning – August 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire has increased to a little under 73,000 acres as of the latest update and containment is at 18%. The Morgan Bar Campground, north of Salmon, has been closed to set-up a mobile base. Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Woodtick Fire stands at 5,162 acres and is spewing a lot of smoke into the air.
Idaho Falls teens travel to Ukraine to gift homes for families affected by war
Local teens visit Ukraine to gift three modular homes to families affected by the war. The post Idaho Falls teens travel to Ukraine to gift homes for families affected by war appeared first on Local News 8.
Concerned residents form commitee to support recall effort against three Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO — A group of concerned citizens have formed a committee to support an ongoing recall effort against three members of the Pocatello City Council. About a dozen local residents met Monday at 820 E. Young St. in Pocatello to discuss what actions can be taken to assist in an effort to recall Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray. The recall effort was launched on...
City looking for solution for closed water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is working tp get rid of the now defunct giant water slide at still remains at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex. The slide has been inoperable for three years due to safety concerns with the steps of the structure.
Idaho artists awarded fellowship in visual arts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho artists have been awarded Fellowships in Visual Arts. The artists are Dr. Garth Claassen (Caldwell), Caroline Earley (Boise), and Stephen Fisher (Boise). The awards, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize outstanding artists, honoring work deemed to...
See and smell smoke?
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke. The Idaho Falls Fire Department has investigated the smoke-related calls, but there are currently no fires burning in its jurisdiction. There are fires burning in the...
Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 43.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g...
Idaho Falls Zoo flamingos make their way back to their habitat
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes their flamingos back to their main habitat. On Tuesday, the zoo asked the public to attend for their “very special assignment.” They called it the “Flamingo Move.”. Attendees lined up and stood still, creating a “human...
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Idaho Falls, ID Dec 13, 2022 – presale password
The newest Mannheim Steamroller Christmas presale passcode is now on our blog. While this limited time presale offer exists, you’ll have the chance to get Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show tickets before they go on sale!. You don’t want to miss Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’s concert in Idaho Falls, ID do...
