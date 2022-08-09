ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

kidnewsradio.com

Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

IDGOP names new chairwoman

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Republican Party is pleased to welcome Dorothy Moon as its new Chairwoman. At the close of the Idaho Republican Party’s biennial convention in Twin Falls, Moon was elected by a wide margin to serve a two-year term as chair. “It is an...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho artists awarded fellowship in visual arts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho artists have been awarded Fellowships in Visual Arts. The artists are Dr. Garth Claassen (Caldwell), Caroline Earley (Boise), and Stephen Fisher (Boise). The awards, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize outstanding artists, honoring work deemed to...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,010 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile Crow Creek Pipeline Project.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Content Standards review for social studies, arts and humanities starts Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold virtual meetings Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning the process of reviewing and revising the Idaho Content Standards for social studies and arts and humanities. Interested members of the public are welcome to listen in. Idaho Content Standards,...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is highlightinf Governor Brad Little’s proclamation of August 7-13, 2022, as Idaho Farmers Market Week. Idaho’s designation matches National Farmers Market Week. Farmers markets showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture. These markets continue to...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

New WSGS map depicts Wyoming’s precambrian basement

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. “Basement” refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In...
WYOMING STATE
kidnewsradio.com

SIPH adds Novavax to COVID-19 vaccine options

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is adding the two dose Novavax vaccine to their clinic beginning Tuesday. Novavax is a protein-based, two-dose series vaccine for adults 18 years and older given 3 to 8 weeks apart. The vaccine uses traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
IDAHO STATE

