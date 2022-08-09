POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is adding the two dose Novavax vaccine to their clinic beginning Tuesday. Novavax is a protein-based, two-dose series vaccine for adults 18 years and older given 3 to 8 weeks apart. The vaccine uses traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

