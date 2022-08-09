Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
kidnewsradio.com
IDGOP names new chairwoman
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Republican Party is pleased to welcome Dorothy Moon as its new Chairwoman. At the close of the Idaho Republican Party’s biennial convention in Twin Falls, Moon was elected by a wide margin to serve a two-year term as chair. “It is an...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho artists awarded fellowship in visual arts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho artists have been awarded Fellowships in Visual Arts. The artists are Dr. Garth Claassen (Caldwell), Caroline Earley (Boise), and Stephen Fisher (Boise). The awards, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize outstanding artists, honoring work deemed to...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,010 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile Crow Creek Pipeline Project.
kidnewsradio.com
Content Standards review for social studies, arts and humanities starts Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold virtual meetings Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning the process of reviewing and revising the Idaho Content Standards for social studies and arts and humanities. Interested members of the public are welcome to listen in. Idaho Content Standards,...
kidnewsradio.com
Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is highlightinf Governor Brad Little’s proclamation of August 7-13, 2022, as Idaho Farmers Market Week. Idaho’s designation matches National Farmers Market Week. Farmers markets showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture. These markets continue to...
kidnewsradio.com
New WSGS map depicts Wyoming’s precambrian basement
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. “Basement” refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In...
kidnewsradio.com
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. The Air Quality Advisory was issued due to degraded air quality from wildfire smoke. The Air Quality Index is forecast...
kidnewsradio.com
SIPH adds Novavax to COVID-19 vaccine options
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is adding the two dose Novavax vaccine to their clinic beginning Tuesday. Novavax is a protein-based, two-dose series vaccine for adults 18 years and older given 3 to 8 weeks apart. The vaccine uses traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
