Kathy Hochul
cnycentral.com

EEE virus detected in bird-biting mosquitoes in Madison County

SULLIVAN, N.Y. — The Madison County Health Department has announced it has detected the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. The sample was collected August 3, 2022 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan, the health...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is below $4 for the first time since March, now sitting $3.99. That's a drop of 15 cents from a week ago and a drop of 69 cents from a months ago, AAA said. In New York State, the average currently sits at $4.38, a drop of 11 cents from a week ago and 42 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
cnycentral.com

State police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cameras helping Oregon forestry officials spot wildfire starts across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smoke stacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
OREGON STATE
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
