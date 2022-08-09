Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor to conduct study on employment rate of transgender New Yorkers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Wednesday that directs the state Department of Labor to conduct a study on the statewide employment rate of transgender individuals in the state in consultation with the Division of Human Rights. The study will be used to determine...
cnycentral.com
August 10th, 2021: The day NY politics was shaken to the core as Cuomo resigns
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It was a day that shook the NY political world to its core. Facing the very real possibility of impeachment in the NYS State Legislature, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10th, 2021. "The best way I can help now is if I...
cnycentral.com
174th Attack Wing, Syracuse Airport invites community to first ever Runway 5K in September
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 174th Attack Wing Air National Guard unit and the Syracuse Hancock International Airport will be hosting their first Runway 5K on September 17. The inaugural event is open to the public and will be the first time that neighbors will be invited to run on the runway.
cnycentral.com
Spotted Lanternfly found in CNY causing concern among Department of Agriculture officials
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A beautiful but devastating insect is now calling New York home and they have been spotted in Syracuse. Now, the race is on to keep the Spotted Lanternfly from spreading in the Central New York region. Other states have seen the damage the Spotted Lanternfly is...
RELATED PEOPLE
cnycentral.com
"Doing more with less staff:" Businesses understaffed, employees say they're suffering
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dozens of businesses across Central New York are facing staffing shortages, a reoccurring problem that has not seemed to fade away since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The United States Postal Service in Syracuse says they're looking for mail carriers, arguably one of the most...
cnycentral.com
EEE virus detected in bird-biting mosquitoes in Madison County
SULLIVAN, N.Y. — The Madison County Health Department has announced it has detected the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. The sample was collected August 3, 2022 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan, the health...
cnycentral.com
First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
cnycentral.com
AAA: National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is below $4 for the first time since March, now sitting $3.99. That's a drop of 15 cents from a week ago and a drop of 69 cents from a months ago, AAA said. In New York State, the average currently sits at $4.38, a drop of 11 cents from a week ago and 42 cents from a month ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
State police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Executive hopeful about future of Salina sports complex
SALINA, N.Y. — In June, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he needed to get his aquarium proposal approved before focusing on the Salina sports complex proposal. Now, with the aquarium on its way, we’re seeing where the sports complex stands and if there will be any vote on the project soon.
cnycentral.com
Cameras helping Oregon forestry officials spot wildfire starts across the state
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smoke stacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Breeze Airways to begin weekly nonstop flights from Syracuse to Tampa, Florida in November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Breeze Airways will launch a year-round, non-stop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) beginning in fall 2022, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) announced Wednesday. The weekly service will begin on Saturday, November 19. “We are excited to see Breeze...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County couple arrested after NYS Police find dogs injured by porcupine quills
PARISH, N.Y. — A couple from Oswego County is facing animal cruelty charges after New York State Police say they found several dogs with porcupine quills covering parts of their bodies, including two Yellow Labs that showed signs of emaciation. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christina LaValley and 42-year-old John Paul...
cnycentral.com
Jefferson County man injured in collision between car and Amish buggy, NYS Police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police in Jefferson County are investigating a collision between a car and an Amish Buggy Monday on State Route 37 in the Town of Le Ray that left a man hospitalized. Troopers say around 2:30 p.m., 55-year-old Anthony Morrow from Theresa was...
cnycentral.com
Country singer, songwriter David Nail to perform at 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Country singer and songwriter David Nail will return to the New York State Fair this August for a concert on the Chevy Court stage after playing for fans at the 2011 fair. David first climbed the country charts in the early 2000s. Fairgoers might recognize hits...
Comments / 0