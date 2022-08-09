SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is below $4 for the first time since March, now sitting $3.99. That's a drop of 15 cents from a week ago and a drop of 69 cents from a months ago, AAA said. In New York State, the average currently sits at $4.38, a drop of 11 cents from a week ago and 42 cents from a month ago.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO