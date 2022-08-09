Read full article on original website
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
How the Inflation Reduction Act Affects Food and Agriculture
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, whose Senate passage makes its enactment likely, contains a multitude of provisions. It’s the “biggest climate bill that any country has ever passed,” gushed Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), lauding the bill’s $369 billion investment in clean energy. The act includes language that could reduce prescription-drug costs for as many as 48 million Americans. It narrows (with notable exceptions) the ability of some of the nation’s most profitable companies to avoid taxes—though hedge fund and private equity barons get to keep their lucrative carried-interest loophole. And, to the chagrin of environmentalists, it offers a raft of goodies for the fossil fuel industry, wrung out of negotiations by Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.V), who moonlights as a coal baron. (As a result, the bill “recognizes that natural gas and oil are an important part of the energy transition, and they’re going to be here for decades,” ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance noted approvingly.)
Big climate bill: Spending green bucks to spur green energy
After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming. In the decades since, there have been 308 weather disasters that have each cost the nation at least $1...
The 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in the U.S.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. Workers in the U.S. are currently experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years. The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but around 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
Scott bill would help small livestock producers
The United States loses an average of 17,000 beef producers each year, said House Agriculture chairman David Scott in filing legislation that would increase USDA support of small producers and help them find local and regional markets for their beef. “We believe we are on the right track,” Scott told...
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Ineos Grangemouth contractors stage unofficial walkout over pay
Scores of contractors at the Ineos Grangemouth petrochemical plant have staged an unofficial walkout in a protest over pay. They want the Engineering Construction Industry Association (ECIA) trade body to renegotiate a new pay deal in light of the cost of living crisis. Workers blocked a road outside the refinery...
Opinion: Hawaii to face volatile food prices
The food supply issues have systematically crept up in many states, including Hawaii. And these problems have grown more severe lately. Hawaii may soon face food shortages and dramatic price changes for everyday food items.
Starbucks workers hold strikes in at least 17 states amid union drive
Workers allege over 75 people have been fired in retaliation for organizing this year
California and Germany Could Save Nuclear Reactors
California and Germany could both act to save their remaining nuclear power plants. California could save one nuclear reactor that provides 15% of its clean power and Germany could save reactors that would prevent adding about 60% more natural gas. Germany has been short natural gas that it imports from Russia.
