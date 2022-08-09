Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz Encore: Idaho Falls man wants you to experience a night at the movies from your own backyard
IDAHO FALLS – Spending a night at the movies is one of Nathan Weller’s favorite things to do. The 24-year-old Idaho Falls native has worked at various movie theaters in eastern Idaho over the last decade and so has his wife, Jessica, which is how they met. Though...
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. The post Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Welcome Elements For Happiness, now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C, inside the Kress Building. This cute new shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more! Be sure to stop in and welcome Ricky to our neighborhood. Welcome to The...
tmpresale.com
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Idaho Falls, ID Dec 13, 2022 – presale password
The newest Mannheim Steamroller Christmas presale passcode is now on our blog. While this limited time presale offer exists, you’ll have the chance to get Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show tickets before they go on sale!. You don’t want to miss Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’s concert in Idaho Falls, ID do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
eastidahonews.com
Gail Joy Bolton
Gail Joy Bolton, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gail was born April 14, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd Hanson Ryder and Jeanette Cleveland Ryder. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
eastidahonews.com
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics giving out $100 Walmart gift card and new school supplies
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a basket full of school supplies including a $100 Walmart gift card, a brand new backpack, and all of your new school year essentials. Follow the details in the video below to be entered to win. Winner will be picked at random on Friday....
eastidahonews.com
Keith Leo Campbell
Keith Leo Campbell, 41, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Keith was born March 24, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vee Leo Campbell and Kathleen Anne Empey Campbell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended College of Eastern Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Falls teens travel to Ukraine to gift homes for families affected by war
Local teens visit Ukraine to gift three modular homes to families affected by the war. The post Idaho Falls teens travel to Ukraine to gift homes for families affected by war appeared first on Local News 8.
See and smell smoke?
The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke. The post See and smell smoke? appeared first on Local News 8.
Major retail chain store opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular national retail chain store is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that they will be opening a brand new store location in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall.
eastidahonews.com
James Carter
James William Carter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Heidi Joan Nelson
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away on August 6, 2022, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Juan Yanez Sr.
Juan Antonio Yañez, Sr., 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 2, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Coltman Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Jay Schwieder officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
eastidahonews.com
Gerardo V Islas
Gerardo V Islas, 20, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at MCB Camp Pendleton in California. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello reignites, evacuations to resume
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said. Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello
A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
eastidahonews.com
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
Comments / 0