A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said. Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO