Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Welcome Elements For Happiness, now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C, inside the Kress Building. This cute new shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more! Be sure to stop in and welcome Ricky to our neighborhood. Welcome to The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gail Joy Bolton

Gail Joy Bolton, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gail was born April 14, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd Hanson Ryder and Jeanette Cleveland Ryder. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Keith Leo Campbell

Keith Leo Campbell, 41, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Keith was born March 24, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vee Leo Campbell and Kathleen Anne Empey Campbell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

See and smell smoke?

The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke. The post See and smell smoke?  appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

James Carter

James William Carter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heidi Joan Nelson

Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away on August 6, 2022, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
eastidahonews.com

Juan Yanez Sr.

Juan Antonio Yañez, Sr., 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 2, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Coltman Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Jay Schwieder officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gerardo V Islas

Gerardo V Islas, 20, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at MCB Camp Pendleton in California. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello reignites, evacuations to resume

A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said. Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello

A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

