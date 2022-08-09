ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baystatebanner.com

Solo exhibit ‘Rose B. Simpson: Legacies’ opens at ICA/Boston

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Dynamic sculpture artist Rose B. Simpson opens her first solo show in Boston at the ICA, running Aug. 11 through Jan. 29. Utilizing ceramic sculpture, performance, installation, metalwork, writing and other media, Simpson reflects on the human condition, particularly under colonial rule.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Fabulation or, The Re-Education of Undine

Website: https://www.lyricstage.com/show-item/fabulation/. Success. Love. Fabulous wardrobe. Undine has it all. Until her husband steals her hard-earned fortune, sending her tumbling down the social ladder. Pregnant and penniless, with life unraveling at every turn, Undine is forced to return home to Brooklyn and the family she left behind, in a complicated new reality. In this satirical comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) while life unravels, hope can be found in small victories and in the discovery of finding happiness within.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri's introduction to comedy was in Boston's church pews

Hulu series “The Bear,” which premiered at the end of June, has become a top hit of the summer. The show follows Carmy, a young star chef who returns home to Chicago to turn around his family’s sandwich shop after the sudden death of his brother. By his side is Sydney — played by Boston local Ayo Edebiri — a young chef with a binder full of ideas and a determination to push against the kitchen’s hyper-masculine culture.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Time Out Global

You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street

After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Photos: Open Streets Event in Roxbury Neighborhood

This past Saturday, the City of Boston hosted its second Open Streets event in the neighborhood of Roxbury along a stretch of Blue Hill Avenue from Warren Street to Dudley Street. The event temporarily closed off a section of Blue Hill Avenue to traffic and opened it to families, people on bikes, and anyone else who would like to walk or roll without having to worry about cars. Despite the high temperatures, some folks braved the heat to partake in the day’s festivities which included live music, food trucks, and even parades.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Family Business#Racism#9th Black
baystatebanner.com

Eat Local Month: Cambridge Community Garden Bike Tour

Starting at Riverside Press Community Garden and ending at Hurley Street Neighborhood Farm, we will tour Cambridge’s community gardens. You can join to bike or just join us for the garden party afterwards. Please RSVP here for both:. Biking starts at Riverside Press Community Garden at Riverside Press Park...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WCVB

Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark

BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston

Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience. When I heard the Alamo Drafthouse was coming...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy