This past Saturday, the City of Boston hosted its second Open Streets event in the neighborhood of Roxbury along a stretch of Blue Hill Avenue from Warren Street to Dudley Street. The event temporarily closed off a section of Blue Hill Avenue to traffic and opened it to families, people on bikes, and anyone else who would like to walk or roll without having to worry about cars. Despite the high temperatures, some folks braved the heat to partake in the day’s festivities which included live music, food trucks, and even parades.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO