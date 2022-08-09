Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
baystatebanner.com
Solo exhibit ‘Rose B. Simpson: Legacies’ opens at ICA/Boston
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Dynamic sculpture artist Rose B. Simpson opens her first solo show in Boston at the ICA, running Aug. 11 through Jan. 29. Utilizing ceramic sculpture, performance, installation, metalwork, writing and other media, Simpson reflects on the human condition, particularly under colonial rule.
Ad action: Commercial filmed on Commercial Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — They’re filming again in downtown, but don’t get too excited. No A-list stars in sight. Crews are shooting a commercial, appropriately enough, on Commercial Street. On Wednesday, the Boston-based production company Sweet Rickey was filming a commercial for Los Angeles-based Grifols USA LLC, a health...
baystatebanner.com
Fabulation or, The Re-Education of Undine
Website: https://www.lyricstage.com/show-item/fabulation/. Success. Love. Fabulous wardrobe. Undine has it all. Until her husband steals her hard-earned fortune, sending her tumbling down the social ladder. Pregnant and penniless, with life unraveling at every turn, Undine is forced to return home to Brooklyn and the family she left behind, in a complicated new reality. In this satirical comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) while life unravels, hope can be found in small victories and in the discovery of finding happiness within.
wgbh.org
'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri's introduction to comedy was in Boston's church pews
Hulu series “The Bear,” which premiered at the end of June, has become a top hit of the summer. The show follows Carmy, a young star chef who returns home to Chicago to turn around his family’s sandwich shop after the sudden death of his brother. By his side is Sydney — played by Boston local Ayo Edebiri — a young chef with a binder full of ideas and a determination to push against the kitchen’s hyper-masculine culture.
Hate groups in Boston: Drag queen story hour host cancels Boston Seaport event following neo-Nazi demonstration
The latest in a string of disturbances caused by hate groups in Boston happened Sunday when a group of men clad in masks and carrying a banner prompted the cancellation of a children’s story hour event due to concerns for safety. Scheduled as a Drag Queen Story Hour at...
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Photos: Open Streets Event in Roxbury Neighborhood
This past Saturday, the City of Boston hosted its second Open Streets event in the neighborhood of Roxbury along a stretch of Blue Hill Avenue from Warren Street to Dudley Street. The event temporarily closed off a section of Blue Hill Avenue to traffic and opened it to families, people on bikes, and anyone else who would like to walk or roll without having to worry about cars. Despite the high temperatures, some folks braved the heat to partake in the day’s festivities which included live music, food trucks, and even parades.
Local teachers bank big money after competing on hit show ‘Beat Shazam’
WOBURN, Mass. — A pair of local teachers recently showed of their musical knowledge in an appearance on Jamie Foxx’s hit show “Beat Shazam.”. Carol Carney and Marlene Faulkingham, teachers at the Hurd Wyman Elementary School in Woburn, competed on an episode of the show that aired Monday night on Boston 25.
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
"And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God"
Neo-Nazi gathering causes drag queen to cancel story hour in the Seaport
"I just could not face the neo-Nazis today I said turn this Uber around." Local neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Club, also known NSC-131, is once again targeting Boston drag queen Patty Bourrée’s story hour for children. On Sunday, the group gathered outside The Paseo at 111 Harbor...
Parents fed up with littered needles at Roxbury park
BOSTON — Parents and kids who frequent Clifford Park in Roxbury say they feel like they’re fighting an uphill battle against littered needles and open drug use. Boston 25 News has been reporting on the issues plaguing Clifford Park and the surrounding area for years now. Community activist...
baystatebanner.com
Eat Local Month: Cambridge Community Garden Bike Tour
Starting at Riverside Press Community Garden and ending at Hurley Street Neighborhood Farm, we will tour Cambridge’s community gardens. You can join to bike or just join us for the garden party afterwards. Please RSVP here for both:. Biking starts at Riverside Press Community Garden at Riverside Press Park...
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston
Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience. When I heard the Alamo Drafthouse was coming...
Found a yearbook from 1938 East Boston Highschool in my grandmothers basement and thought people might be interested. There are more pages but only one could 20 be uploaded at once.
For the curious: $160 tuition would be $3362 in 2022 dollars. I wonder how many died in WWII. I would suspect that many from the Class of 1938 served in Europe or the Pacific during the War.
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
Nazis showed up at Drag Queen Story Hour in Seaport on Sunday
Universal Hub is reporting that group of local Nazis showed up in the Seaport to disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at The Paseo on Harbor Way. Patty Bourree – the performer – decided to cancel the event when she saw the Nazis lining up at the venue. Bourree...
Local Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday
QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday when it officially unveils the recent remodel of its original location in Quincy. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Canton-based coffee chain’s restaurant at 543 Southern Artery at 10:15 a.m. with exclusive giveaways and games.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden hits campaign trail amid allegations of a police coverup and calls for resignation
Key supporters of Acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden continue to back their candidate as others call for his resignation amid allegations that his office may have helped cover up a transit police officer misconduct case. In the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary for the Suffolk District...
