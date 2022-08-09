Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout
A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages implicated in theft of 6-foot tall air compressor from tire shop
A resident of The Villages has been implicated in the theft of a 6-foot tall air compressor from a local tire shop. Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Ave. in the Village of Calumet Grove, is facing felony charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property in connection with the theft of the heavy equipment July 30 at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service in Summerfield.
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
WESH
Car backs into school bus with children aboard in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — As school was letting out Wednesday, a school bus with 25 children aboard in Marion County got into a small accident. A driver in a sedan was backing up toward Southwest 66th Street as the school bus was heading east around 3:30 p.m. The driver...
ocala-news.com
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters highlighting importance of smoke detectors in home
Marion County Fire Rescue is reminding residents of the importance of having multiple working smoke detectors in their homes. Approximately half of all home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. MCFR encourages all residents to “hear the beep where they sleep” by installing a working smoke detector in every bedroom.
Jurors split on death penalty, life in prison for man convicted of killing deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements are underway for the man convicted in a Lake County deputy’s shooting death. A jury handed down a death penalty recommendation for Jason Wheeler back in 2006, a year after he killed deputy Wayne Koester. However, two jurors decided that Wheeler should...
mycbs4.com
One dead from a shooting in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man jailed after stealing pickup truck, trailer, and UTV
A 26-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck, trailer, and utility task vehicle. On Tuesday, shortly before 7 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to the theft of several vehicles. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male victim who stated that his pickup truck, trailer, and side-by-side UTV had been stolen.
WCJB
Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck. Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200. One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He says...
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
ocala-news.com
UDEST receives ‘Drug Unit of the Year’ Award for second consecutive year
On Thursday, July 21, the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association recognized the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) as the ‘Statewide Drug Unit of the Year.’. This is the second consecutive year that UDEST has received this award for its achievements. During the past year, UDEST seized over $4.5 million in drugs, which set a new record for the unit.
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
leesburg-news.com
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
Clay County police attempting to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured person and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy Gunson, who is running the investigation, at 904-264-6512 or at vgunson@claysheriff.com.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
