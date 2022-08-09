ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages implicated in theft of 6-foot tall air compressor from tire shop

A resident of The Villages has been implicated in the theft of a 6-foot tall air compressor from a local tire shop. Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Ave. in the Village of Calumet Grove, is facing felony charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property in connection with the theft of the heavy equipment July 30 at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service in Summerfield.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters highlighting importance of smoke detectors in home

Marion County Fire Rescue is reminding residents of the importance of having multiple working smoke detectors in their homes. Approximately half of all home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. MCFR encourages all residents to “hear the beep where they sleep” by installing a working smoke detector in every bedroom.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead from a shooting in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man jailed after stealing pickup truck, trailer, and UTV

A 26-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck, trailer, and utility task vehicle. On Tuesday, shortly before 7 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to the theft of several vehicles. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male victim who stated that his pickup truck, trailer, and side-by-side UTV had been stolen.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck. Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200. One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

UDEST receives ‘Drug Unit of the Year’ Award for second consecutive year

On Thursday, July 21, the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association recognized the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) as the ‘Statewide Drug Unit of the Year.’. This is the second consecutive year that UDEST has received this award for its achievements. During the past year, UDEST seized over $4.5 million in drugs, which set a new record for the unit.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg

A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
LEESBURG, FL

