Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO