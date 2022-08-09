Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
The 9 best places to buy a couch, whether your budget is $500 or $5,000
We talked to interior designers about what makes a great couch. Here's where you can find the best couches and sofas, no matter your budget.
CNET
Most People Don't Realize Their Washing Machine Is Growing Mold
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Washing your clothes, towels and bedding weekly is likely on your to-do list each week, but what about cleaning your washing machine? If that has yet to be added to your list, there's a good reason to start today.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More
Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
The 4 best clothes drying racks for silk, wool, and the rest of your wardrobe
Drying racks are an easy, low-maintenance way to dry and protect clothing. These are the four best drying racks you can buy in 2022.
Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?
Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
Solved! What Is a Swamp Cooler?
Q: I’m getting ready to move across the country to Arizona. A few of the house listings I’ve looked at mention a swamp cooler, which I’ve never heard of before. What is a swamp cooler, and how does it work?. Beating the summer heat can be a...
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
reviewed.com
10 spooky and sophisticated fall wedding décor ideas
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Summer weddings may be stunning in the sun and white-washed winter weddings are beyond romantic—but there's something about the autumnal breeze and ever-changing foliage that makes a case for tying the knot in the fall.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
OTTY Mattress Topper review: sleep happy on this sustainable bamboo buy
If you've been tossing and turning due to a tired mattress, you should consider the OTTY Memory Foam topper. Lots of us might not have the budget for a brand new mattress right now, understandably, and this topper adds a luxurious layer to your sleep setup for a smaller price. It also provides support (and lots of points when it comes to comfort) for side sleepers and back sleepers. Why? One of the best mattress toppers will add depth to your current mattress, as well as comfort and essentially: it can completely transform your sleep routine.
I’m a cleaning expert – my simple hack using household products will remove flies near your garbage
FLIES are unwanted housemates that can make for a less than desirable home experience. That's why cleaning expert Azure MacCannell has shared affordable household products that will help you banish flies around your trash can. If you have flies buzzing around your dustbin, in a social media video, MacCannell said...
ETOnline.com
The Best Early Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Nectar, Saatva, Allswell and More
Choosing the perfect mattress to fit your sleeping needs and budget can become a lengthy and drawn-out process. The good news is that if you've been looking to upgrade your sleep setup, summer's end is seeing excellent discounts on every kind of mattress. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, our guide to mattress deals has every kind of top-rated mattress on sale right now.
I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Kitchen — Here’s What She Told Me to Get Rid Of
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
reviewed.com
Cooler Master marries speed, color, and value in its newest 27-inch gaming monitor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cooler Master avoids sacrificing image quality for speed with its vibrant and zippy GM27-CFX gaming monitor. About the Cooler Master GM27-CFX gaming monitor. Here are the specs of the monitor we...
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
The 16 best laundry bags and baskets for dorm rooms, according to experts
The right dirty laundry receptacle can make a big difference in how your dorm room looks, and make the dreaded chore of doing laundry while away at school a little less horrible. Which is why it’s worth it to spend a little time picking out the right style for your needs.
Comments / 0