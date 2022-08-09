ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most People Don't Realize Their Washing Machine Is Growing Mold

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Washing your clothes, towels and bedding weekly is likely on your to-do list each week, but what about cleaning your washing machine? If that has yet to be added to your list, there's a good reason to start today.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More

Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
Solved! What Is a Swamp Cooler?

Q: I’m getting ready to move across the country to Arizona. A few of the house listings I’ve looked at mention a swamp cooler, which I’ve never heard of before. What is a swamp cooler, and how does it work?. Beating the summer heat can be a...
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
10 spooky and sophisticated fall wedding décor ideas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Summer weddings may be stunning in the sun and white-washed winter weddings are beyond romantic—but there's something about the autumnal breeze and ever-changing foliage that makes a case for tying the knot in the fall.
OTTY Mattress Topper review: sleep happy on this sustainable bamboo buy

If you've been tossing and turning due to a tired mattress, you should consider the OTTY Memory Foam topper. Lots of us might not have the budget for a brand new mattress right now, understandably, and this topper adds a luxurious layer to your sleep setup for a smaller price. It also provides support (and lots of points when it comes to comfort) for side sleepers and back sleepers. Why? One of the best mattress toppers will add depth to your current mattress, as well as comfort and essentially: it can completely transform your sleep routine.
The Best Early Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Nectar, Saatva, Allswell and More

Choosing the perfect mattress to fit your sleeping needs and budget can become a lengthy and drawn-out process. The good news is that if you've been looking to upgrade your sleep setup, summer's end is seeing excellent discounts on every kind of mattress. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, our guide to mattress deals has every kind of top-rated mattress on sale right now.
I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Kitchen — Here’s What She Told Me to Get Rid Of

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
