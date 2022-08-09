Read full article on original website
Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave
Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Makes Rainbow Tie-Dye Sweats Look High Fashion
Jennifer Lopez is leaning into more cozy California style since returning from her high-fashion multi-week European vacation. Yesterday, Lopez was photographed in a rainbow tie-dye sweat set, accessorizing with a green bag, red sunglasses, large hoop earrings and white sneakers. The singer was en route into a Los Angeles dance studio.
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Breezy in Sweat-Proof Sundress & Orange Strappy Sandals in New York City
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll on the streets of New York in a chic slouchy summer dress by Matteau on Tuesday. Lawrence wandered the streets in a chocolate brown maxi dress with thick shoulder straps. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with small pleats up top where the skirt met the bodice piece. The dress looked to be made out of a breathable jersey fabric, something stretchy and designed for comfort and mobility. Lawrence slung a textured leather blue and brown bucket bag over her shoulder and donned tortoise shell sunglasses...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Hot-Pink New York Home of a Spanish Fashion Designer
Alejandra Alonso Rojas doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. In fact, pop in on the New York–based Spanish fashion designer one weekend and you might just find her in the kitchen, arms deep in a natural dye bath, with strips of dipped fabrics hanging to dry. “I dyed...
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Harper's Bazaar
How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Recreated a Real-Life Dior Runway Show
In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look
Eva Longoria's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila. The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set. The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila.The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec...
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show and Street Fair Coming to NYFW
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair, and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event—featuring a runway show presenting our favorite looks from the fall 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on September 12.
Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag
Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals. The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well...
Our Place just launched mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot—and we're obsessed
Our Place launched mini versions of the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Here's how they perform.
In Style
Jennifer Behr and Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Make a Strong Case for Wearing a Bow at Your Wedding
With all that goes into planning a wedding, it's easy to overlook one seemingly minor — but actually major — detail: accessories. These final, fashionable touches, be it drop earrings or hair clips, are essentially what pull your look together and turn it into something extra-special. And it can be argued that no one does wedding accessories better than Jennifer Behr. Except maybe Jennifer Behr and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who have now teamed up for a stunning collaboration, aptly titled Jennifer Behr x Micaela.
SheKnows
Shailene Woodley Buys Gorgeous Midcentury Modern House That Is Famous for Glam Fashion Photoshoots
Shailene Woodley has put her split from fiancé Aaron Rodgers behind her and she’s moving on to a stunning Beachwood Canyon home. The Big Little Lies star paid $4.4 million in an off-market deal for the 1958-built home that is well-known in fashion circles. Its stunning architecture, created by Kazumi Adachi, has made it a coveted spot for glam photoshoots for magazines like Vogue and GQ. We don’t know if the 30-year-old actress wants cameras and crew members traipsing through her new home, but she can always rent it out if she’s away on location.
M&S is selling a £35 alternative to Miu Miu’s £550 viral ballet pumps
Wishlists at the ready, the latest It-shoe has arrived. Dubbed the buy of the season, Miu Miu’s luxe satin ballet pumps are the embodiment of TikTok’s viral #balletcore aesthetic.From romanticised cottagecore to hot pink Barbiecore, hyper-femininity is being embraced everywhere in the style set’s latest trends – culminating in the dainty ballet flat revival.Though one of the more divisive trends (the school association is hard to shake), the femimine-yet-functional pumps are a versatile footwear choice. In the early-aughts, Kate Moss wore hers with jeans and Sienna Miller has continued her tradition of pairing with mini dresses. Meanwhile, Zoe Kravtiz often...
Selena Gomez Proved Sequins Are Perfect for Daytime In a Summery Tangerine Shorts Set
Jennifer Lopez isn't the only A-lister living their best life in Capri, Italy—and she certainly isn't the only one serving looks. On August 5, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a sequined tangerine top and high-waisted shorts set with white sandals. She wore her hair in a slick updo and left her makeup minimal with a bronze glow. In the photo (which can be seen here), Gomez was linked arm-in-arm with another woman who was wearing an equally chic green silk ensemble, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a Prada purse. Between these looks and Jennifer Lopez's matching Tory Burch bra and skirt combo, this is basically your sign to throw out any clothes that don't come in a set, I guess. (Obviously, don't actually do that.)
