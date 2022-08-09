Read full article on original website
USC Fall Camp Day One Practice Highlights
The Trojans got fall camp rolling early on Friday morning, August 5. We were permitted to watch and film the first couple of periods of practice and these are the highlights from that viewing window.
UCLA Starts the Season Unranked in Coaches Poll
The 2022 preseason USA Today coaches poll has been released and the UCLA football team starts off unranked. Although, it did receive some votes. The Bruins were able to gain 10 votes in the initial poll, 40th most among all teams receiving votes. UCLA is coming off of its first...
Takeaways From Day Three of Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice
Storylines from Miami's third practice of fall camp.
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
Fall camp: Josh Heupel discusses Bru McCoy's eligibility
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. Following the Vols’ scrimmage, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media. Heupel was asked about the eligibility status of redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy. Heupel mentioned he does not have...
'Like Deebo': Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Raves about Freshman Savion Red
“He’s like a Deebo Samuel - a bigger guy who runs with the ball like a running back," Jordan Whittington said.
Warchant TV: Randy Shannon on FSU linebackers, defensive intensity at preseason practice
FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon met with reporters following Tuesday’s practice to assess the play of his segment after 11 sessions of preseason camp. Shannon says the addition of Tatum Bethune has strengthened the unit and DJ Lundy’s body transformation has been an added boon. ***SPECIAL OFFER: Get...
