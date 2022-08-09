ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Workers claim they are losing hundreds of pounds in luxury hotel tips row

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOwEB_0hAXzncP00

Hotel workers claim they are losing hundreds of pounds in tips following changes to the service charge at a luxury hotel.

The Unite union said around 60 workers are protesting about an “opaque” system for the distribution of tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of tips and service charges at Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond.

It said that bar and restaurant staff have found that they are between £200 and £300 pounds a month worse off since the hotel management introduced a 10% service charge in January.

Unite is now calling for a new “ Tips Committee” made up of bar and restaurant staff to oversee the “democratic and proportionate” distribution of service charges and card tips.

The workers are fighting back and they have Unite’s rock solid support

Sharon Graham, Unite

The hotel said it gives 100% of service charges to its staff and is working with the union to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Minimum wage workers are losing hundreds of pounds’ worth of tips at Cameron House, one of Scotland’s top-drawer luxury hotels.

“This is staggering abuse – a posh resort for the rich fleecing the tips of minimum-wage workers.

“The workers are fighting back and they have Unite’s rock solid support. The hotel faces significant reputational damage unless it acts to end this injustice.”

The union claimed that the hotel withholds 100% of all card tips which are not distributed until the end of the year.

It claimed Cameron House also retains 15% of the service charge to pay all staff, not just the bar and waiting staff, a Christmas bonus.

A Cameron House spokesman said: “Cameron House gives 100% of service charges to our staff and always has.

“We are committed to being open and transparent during this process and will work closely with Unite and the teams to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.

“Getting a satisfactory outcome for our team is a priority and we will continue to move forward to deliver this.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Millionaire luxury sofa designer and her husband sue neighbour for £770,000 over six-figure loan he never paid back in legal fight that has cost them their five-bed beachfront family home

A millionaire luxury sofa designer is suing her friend and neighbour for more than £770,000 in a bitter dispute over a loan she gave him that he never paid back. Ginny Avison and her husband Andrew were good friends with Glenrick White back in 2014 when he asked them to lend him £210,000 for a multi-million-pound investment in the Caribbean.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Hotel Management#The Unite Union#Cameron House Hotel#The Hotel Withholds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’

A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
TV & VIDEOS
Robb Report

Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool

Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

From Bali to Bermuda: 6 tropical destinations that make it easy to live and work remotely

The concept of working remotely isn't new. But it really took the world by storm at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no other choice. And it looks like this new normal isn't going anywhere. In fact, many "digital nomads" can do their jobs from anywhere — and they take advantage. These workers have no set business location and earn their livings by working remotely from anywhere in the world.
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

Over 80,000 Travelers Stranded in Chinese Tourist Hotspot After COVID Outbreak

The Chinese city of Sanya, a vacation hotspot known for its beach resorts and luscious forests, has turned into a COVID prison after nearly 80,000 people became stranded there due to an outbreak, according to Reuters. Authorities locked down residents after 6 p.m. on Saturday and cut off public transportation, with most flights and all trains departing the city canceled. The city was also divided into medium and high-risk locales, with different lockdown measures depending on the zone. Now tens of thousands of visitors are forced to remain in the province until next weekend—at the earliest. “We just hope it won’t turn into another Shanghai,” a tourist told Reuters, referencing that city’s strict two-month lockdown. The government has tried to offset rising costs by saying those who got stuck can pay half-price at hotels.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy