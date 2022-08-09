Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Dan Campbell: 'I am who I am', hasn't watched Hard Knocks yet
Tuesday night saw the Lions nation unite around the premiere episode of Hard Knocks. The behind-the-scenes documentary show on HBO was incredibly popular and well-received not just by Detroit fans, but football fans in general. Head coach Dan Campbell was one of the primary stars of the show, as expected....
Sporting News
Who is the 'Hard Knocks' narrator? Familiar voice on HBO series belongs to actor Liev Schreiber
While many teams have come and gone through "Hard Knocks," only one voice has remained a constant. If the dulcet, velvety tones of the "Hard Knocks" narrator sounds familiar to you, it's because maybe you've watched "Ray Donovan," the "Scream" movies or — *shudder* — "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."
NFL
HBO Sports, NFL Films' 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals' to premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9
Television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise, which expanded its programming platform last fall with the introduction of a multi-episode, in-season edition, will debut a second presentation of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Cardinals' season.
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
WWE・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joey Gallo Addresses Yankees Trade, Change of Scenery to L.A.
The outfielder hit his first home run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
When will Magnum PI Season 5 start filming?
Before we can get the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere on NBC, we need the season to start filming. When is that going to begin in Hawaii?. The great news is Magnum PI has been saved. The fifth season is going to happen, but it’s on a new network. NBC has landed the rights to the series, and the network renewed the series for two 10-episode seasons with room for more.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0