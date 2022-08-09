ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jury in trial of Wolves fan accused of racially abusing BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand is discharged for legal reasons

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The jury in the trial of a football fan accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand during a Premier League match have been discharged.

Jamie Arnold, 32, was accused of targeting the former England defender while he was working as a pundit for BT Sports.

He was charged with causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by using 'threatening, abusive or insulting' words during the Wolves v Man United game last May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HrxE_0hAXycsD00
Rio Ferdinand arrived at court yesterday and gave evidence against Jamie Arnold, 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bLiB_0hAXycsD00
Arnold, 31, says he did not make racially abusive comments at Ferdinand during the match

The match was the first time Molineux had hosted fans back in the stands in more than a year following the Covid pandemic lockdown.

Arnold, of Norton Bridge, Staffs., went on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.

But just a day after Rio, 43, gave evidence in court the 12 person jury were discharged on the second day of the trial this afternoon by Judge Simon Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVWzX_0hAXycsD00
Heading to court, Arnold clutched the top of his hair as he faced the start of the trial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxeL8_0hAXycsD00
Ferdinand, who looked smart in designer clothes and trainers, gave evidence at the trial

Discharging the jury, Judge Ward said: 'I'm discharging you. I'm sorry for that as you came here to try a case and you haven't been able to.

'My job is to ensure it is a fair trial. My judgement is to ensure that is that someone else will have to try it.'

Arnold, who denied the charge, now faces a retrial at a date yet to be fixed.

Comments / 0

