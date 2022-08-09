ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

School Opens: Challenges remain

By By Alivia Chambers
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 1 day ago

With the county schools starting last week and Newport Grammar School starting this week, school is officially back in session in Cocke County.

That means all the things that come along with it are back as well, from shopping for supplies to filling out all that paperwork. If you’ve been anywhere near town or any of the schools, morning or afternoon, then you know that means the traffic is back.

Though many things are the same as with any other school year, many things are different. Several schools are facing major staffing changes as new teachers, staff, and administrations settle into their new roles.

Another thing that keeps this from being a typical school year is the lingering threat of COVID-19. Although the number of cases and precautions against the virus are at a low point compared to years past, this is the third school year following the shut down of March 2020 in which administrations and teachers must stay prepared. Many teachers continue to adjust to new technologies in their classroom as a result of the pandemic.

Students in second grade and below do not know what school was like before the pandemic—before every student had a laptop or tablet, and most work was done on paper. But as with any obstacle, students and staff of Cocke County Schools persevere with dedication to a new year.

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
