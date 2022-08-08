Read full article on original website
Related
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes
I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
St. Paul Celebrating All Things Irish This Weekend
I always thought the only time anywhere in Minnesota celebrates Irish anything was around St. Patrick's Day. I would be wrong. Enter Irish Fair of Minnesota 2022! This is happening all this weekend, starting today, Friday through Sunday with lots of entertainment, vendors with crafts and food!. We are excited...
School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
RELATED PEOPLE
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans
While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Save Money – It’s Money Matters
ST. CLOUD -- A recall of chocolate truffles, a reason to save receipts from “back to school” shopping, the best vehicles in holding their value and news on the St. Cloud housing market headline this week’s episode of “It’s Money Matters” with Kelly Cordes on WJON.
Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years
ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Rox Walk-Off Mud Puppies Again; Clinch Division Best Record
The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off RBI single from Will Worthington in the 9th inning to complete the 7-6 come from behind win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night. Charlie Condon singled in John Nett to tie the game earlier in the 9th inning as St. Cloud overcame a 6-5 9th inning deficit to earn the win.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0