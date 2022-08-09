Read full article on original website
CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women’s basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school. Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting’s staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.
CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2020 Idaho Basketball Player of the Year is coming home, Britton Berrett, who averaged about 20 points a game his senior season at Rigby announced he is signing with the CSI Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season. Berrett, who was known as a...
Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional
VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). NWCART Championship game. Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0. Minico’s only two losses of the regional...
Boise State Football: Getting back to ‘the standard’
Today is the 12th anniversary of Boise State football’s first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated — on the 2010 College Football Preview issue. (See “This Day In Sports” below.) It was back when SI was still a big deal. That’s where the Broncos were at the time, in the middle of their 50-3 run from 2008-11. It’s a piece of history that will not repeat itself: a non-power conference underdog becoming elite. So when the current team talks about getting back to the “Boise State standard,” what should that standard be? The mountaintop would be a New Year’s Six game, but that’s not normal. Since Kellen Moore left, the Broncos have notched six 10-win seasons, with four of them eclipsing 11 victories — and two of those reaching 12. The standard in 2022 should be 10 wins, with a goal to overachieve that.
Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season
When Oregon State plays host to Boise State in the 2022 football season opener Sept. 3 in Reser Stadium, the star of the show will be as it always is: the game. But there will be a nice side show for Beaver fans this season at each of the six home games: progress of Reser’s $161 million West side remodel.
Baker, Colton Thayne
BURLEY—Colton Thayne Baker, age 19, of Burley, Idaho passed away in the early hours of August 4, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. He parted ways with his earthly life while doing what brought him so much joy and happiness, which was riding his motorcycle. Colton was born on July 16,...
Behind the Business: Wolfe Lighting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One business that is new to Twin Falls isn’t very new to Idaho, and you may have heard it before, especially if you lived in eastern Idaho. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Wolfe Lighting and how they’re looking to bring something different to the Magic Valley.
Cramer, Evelyn Kay
JEROME—On Sunday August 7th, 2022, Evelyn Kay Cramer, Loving mother of 3 boys, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at age 72. Kay was born in December 1949 to Jack and Geneva Benson. She grew up in Jerome, Idaho helping in the family restaurant competing for Rodeo Queen. Graduating from Jerome High school in 1968 she went on to earn degrees from College of Southern Idaho (1970) and later in life from University of Utah. Kay had many occupations over the years but her talent in tax and accounting skills were greatly appreciated by many. Kay was married to Kent Laird Cramer and together they raised 3 sons Kent Jr, Jack Richard, and Stanley. Kay loved to spend time with her family and helping others. Many young adults and children have been taken under her wings over the years to be well loved and shown a better path. Above all Kay loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and the ocean. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years.
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
Phillips Hurst, JoAnn LaVeve
BURLEY—JoAnn LaVeve Phillips Hurst, died peacefully at her home in Lindon, Utah, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Her family is so grateful for her life and her example of a strong, righteous woman of faith. JoAnn was born December 27, 1936, in Rupert, Idaho, to Clarence Hartsell and Florence...
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
Winter, Marques Phillip
BURLEY—Marques Phillip Winter, 39, of Burley, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 6, 1983, to Wayne and Maricela Winter. Marques was raised in Burley, Idaho, where he attended school. After graduating high school he went to work at Kim Hansen Chevrolet where he worked for 19 years as the detail manager. Marques married his high school sweetheart, Kalli Jo Hitt, on August 5, 2006, and they resided in Heyburn. They were blessed with two boys, Blaize Phillip Winter and Joseph Kayne Winter. They later moved to Burley where they raised their boys and, in 2020, Marques opened his own business, Mokes Auto Detailing. Marques enjoyed hosting family barbeques, camping, fishing, hunting and music. But most of all he loved his family and spoiling his grandson.
Anyone Can Race For A Chance To Win Cash At Twin Falls Newest Raceway
Twin Falls has a new raceway that anyone can drive on and anyone can win cash. The South Hills Raceway is a new drag racing strip that was created as a way to combat illegal street racing. South Hills Raceway. Thomas Tillotson created the South Hills Raceway as a way...
Pettit, Ina Jean
TWIN FALLS—On Friday August 5, 2022 Ina, surrounded by her family gave up her battle with cancer and went home to sing with the angels. She was born in Paris, Arkansas to Bryan and Edith Nelson and was one of nine children. She moved with her family to California...
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice. KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change. Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
