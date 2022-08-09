ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women’s basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school. Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting’s staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2020 Idaho Basketball Player of the Year is coming home, Britton Berrett, who averaged about 20 points a game his senior season at Rigby announced he is signing with the CSI Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season. Berrett, who was known as a...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional

VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). NWCART Championship game. Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0. Minico’s only two losses of the regional...
RUPERT, ID
KTVB

Boise State Football: Getting back to ‘the standard’

Today is the 12th anniversary of Boise State football’s first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated — on the 2010 College Football Preview issue. (See “This Day In Sports” below.) It was back when SI was still a big deal. That’s where the Broncos were at the time, in the middle of their 50-3 run from 2008-11. It’s a piece of history that will not repeat itself: a non-power conference underdog becoming elite. So when the current team talks about getting back to the “Boise State standard,” what should that standard be? The mountaintop would be a New Year’s Six game, but that’s not normal. Since Kellen Moore left, the Broncos have notched six 10-win seasons, with four of them eclipsing 11 victories — and two of those reaching 12. The standard in 2022 should be 10 wins, with a goal to overachieve that.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

Baker, Colton Thayne

BURLEY—Colton Thayne Baker, age 19, of Burley, Idaho passed away in the early hours of August 4, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. He parted ways with his earthly life while doing what brought him so much joy and happiness, which was riding his motorcycle. Colton was born on July 16,...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Wolfe Lighting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One business that is new to Twin Falls isn’t very new to Idaho, and you may have heard it before, especially if you lived in eastern Idaho. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Wolfe Lighting and how they’re looking to bring something different to the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Cramer, Evelyn Kay

JEROME—On Sunday August 7th, 2022, Evelyn Kay Cramer, Loving mother of 3 boys, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at age 72. Kay was born in December 1949 to Jack and Geneva Benson. She grew up in Jerome, Idaho helping in the family restaurant competing for Rodeo Queen. Graduating from Jerome High school in 1968 she went on to earn degrees from College of Southern Idaho (1970) and later in life from University of Utah. Kay had many occupations over the years but her talent in tax and accounting skills were greatly appreciated by many. Kay was married to Kent Laird Cramer and together they raised 3 sons Kent Jr, Jack Richard, and Stanley. Kay loved to spend time with her family and helping others. Many young adults and children have been taken under her wings over the years to be well loved and shown a better path. Above all Kay loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and the ocean. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years.
JEROME, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Csi#Collegiate Softball#All American#Twin Falls High School
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Phillips Hurst, JoAnn LaVeve

BURLEY—JoAnn LaVeve Phillips Hurst, died peacefully at her home in Lindon, Utah, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Her family is so grateful for her life and her example of a strong, righteous woman of faith. JoAnn was born December 27, 1936, in Rupert, Idaho, to Clarence Hartsell and Florence...
BURLEY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Winter, Marques Phillip

BURLEY—Marques Phillip Winter, 39, of Burley, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 6, 1983, to Wayne and Maricela Winter. Marques was raised in Burley, Idaho, where he attended school. After graduating high school he went to work at Kim Hansen Chevrolet where he worked for 19 years as the detail manager. Marques married his high school sweetheart, Kalli Jo Hitt, on August 5, 2006, and they resided in Heyburn. They were blessed with two boys, Blaize Phillip Winter and Joseph Kayne Winter. They later moved to Burley where they raised their boys and, in 2020, Marques opened his own business, Mokes Auto Detailing. Marques enjoyed hosting family barbeques, camping, fishing, hunting and music. But most of all he loved his family and spoiling his grandson.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Pettit, Ina Jean

TWIN FALLS—On Friday August 5, 2022 Ina, surrounded by her family gave up her battle with cancer and went home to sing with the angels. She was born in Paris, Arkansas to Bryan and Edith Nelson and was one of nine children. She moved with her family to California...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy