Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
unothegateway.com
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
WOWT
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
Economist Weighs in On Whether the US Is In The Midst Of A Recession
(Omaha, NE) — A survey says supply managers from nine midwestern states, including Iowa, are very pessimistic about the economy. The Business Conditions survey shows continued growth but Ernie Goss, an economist with Creighton University in Omaha, says that growth is not very fast. He says the country is probably in a recession or skating along and moving into the recession in the next quarter or so. Goss says to listen carefully to what the Federal Reserve Governors say because when they see a recession ahead, they’re going to be raising interest rates. Goss says he expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
doniphanherald.com
Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park
The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
News Channel Nebraska
Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
City accepts locations for Auburn Historical Journey
AUBURN – Nemaha County Leadership reached a benchmark Monday with approval of most locations for the Auburn Historical Journey. Leadership Class No. 8 is installing exterior signs that invite people to journey through Auburn in the present while taking a literary tour of Auburn’s history. Emily Volker, an...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
Group calls for Omaha to make intersections safer for pedestrians
Mode Shift Omaha is calling on city officials to make some problem intersections safer for pedestrians.
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Hot Topics announced for Wednesday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces “What’s New in the Local Schools for 2022 - 23” as the topics for the Wednesday, August 10, Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Mark...
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
Comments / 0