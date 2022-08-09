ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unothegateway.com

Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation

The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Western Iowa Today

Economist Weighs in On Whether the US Is In The Midst Of A Recession

(Omaha, NE) — A survey says supply managers from nine midwestern states, including Iowa, are very pessimistic about the economy. The Business Conditions survey shows continued growth but Ernie Goss, an economist with Creighton University in Omaha, says that growth is not very fast. He says the country is probably in a recession or skating along and moving into the recession in the next quarter or so. Goss says to listen carefully to what the Federal Reserve Governors say because when they see a recession ahead, they’re going to be raising interest rates. Goss says he expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park

The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
VALLEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Electronic Commerce#Business Industry#Linus Business
moderncampground.com

Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park

The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kzum.org

KZUM News – 08.06.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Channel Nebraska

City accepts locations for Auburn Historical Journey

AUBURN – Nemaha County Leadership reached a benchmark Monday with approval of most locations for the Auburn Historical Journey. Leadership Class No. 8 is installing exterior signs that invite people to journey through Auburn in the present while taking a literary tour of Auburn’s history. Emily Volker, an...
AUBURN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hot Topics announced for Wednesday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces “What’s New in the Local Schools for 2022 - 23” as the topics for the Wednesday, August 10, Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Mark...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
DAVID CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy