ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Ed Elric a Femme Makeover
2022 is a big year for Fullmetal Alchemist, with this summer seeing the release of not one, but two live-action films rounding out the Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy of adaptations. To follow up on The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation released in Japan, new cosplay has arrived giving us a twist on the character of Edward Elric, one of the biggest characters introduced in Hiromu Arakawa's anime franchise. While a new series in the world of alchemy hasn't been hinted at, it's clear that the anime franchise still has a heavy influence on the medium.
ComicBook
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
Music and Anime Make Magic at Crunchyroll Expo
Click here to read the full article. Japanese culture thrived at Crunchyroll Expo 2022, with creators, musicians and legions of fans packing the San Jose McEnery Convention Center last week. There were cosplayers, anime screenings and extensive collectibles, but perhaps the most notable event was the live performances of Japanese bands like SiM, Burnout Syndromes, and Atarashii Gakko! As anime music gains traction around the globe, an unforgettable highlight of CRX was the rock band SiM performing their massive hit “The Rumbling” for the first time in the United States before scores of screaming fans. The song, which is the latest...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
Collider
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Exec Shares Major Promise for Season 6
My Hero Academia will be hitting screens later this year with Season 6 of the anime, and one of the leads behind the anime's studio has made some major promises for the new episodes. The Fall 2022 anime schedule has been stacked to the brim with a number of major anime franchises making their return, and one of the major hits leading the pack will be My Hero Academia. The action series hits with its sixth season taking on one of the most intense arcs from the original manga series to date, and there's a lot of anticipation riding on what to expect.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Stars Sound Off on Joining the Anime
Chainsaw Man is finally preparing to land on the small screen this fall. With Studio MAPPA handling the animating duties for the first season of the bloody anime, a collection of the best and brightest voice actors from the medium have assembled to bring the story of the Chainsaw Devil to life. Luckily, Comicbook.com has collected the initial thoughts of the actors that will portray the likes of Denji, Aki, Power, and Makima.
IGN
How the Chaos of Making Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water Almost Killed an Anime Studio
Gainax was in no position to handle something like Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water. The studio’s first major success, Nadia is credited with propelling Gainax from a company whose audience consisted of mainly hardcore otakus into one recognized by the Japanese mainstream. It also provided the industry with one of its first icons of the 1990s: the mysterious and emotionally complex title character who was, a rarity in anime, a young woman of color. For any other studio, a series like Nadia would have been the beginning of an upward trajectory, but instead Nadia would mark the beginning of what would become the most disastrous years in the early history of Gainax. A time plagued by corporate power struggles, tremendous debt, the psychological breakdown of its director, and even the idea that Gainax should leave the anime industry altogether.
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
Collider
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Review: This Teen Rom-Com Is Better Than Ever
Everyone's favorite teen rom-com narrated by John McEnroe is back, and dare I say, better than ever. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever picks up right where we left our heroine, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), actually living her dream of dating the hottest guy at Sherman Oaks High, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).
Collider
'The Sandman's Merv Pumpkinhead Explained: Who Is the Dreaming's Janitor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is a complex Netflix series that deals with a variety of fantastical and human characters and their interactions in different realms, of both lore and reality. One such setting is the Dreaming, essentially a place where people go to dream. The Dreaming is ruled by the series' title character, otherwise known as Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), and features a host of interesting characters such as his trusted librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt) and one particularly unique figure, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill.
Collider
5 Iconic Matt Smith Performances to Watch Before 'House of the Dragon'
Matt Smith has battled alien monsters, ghosts, and The Queen herself. His next smash hit performance is in House of the Dragon as Daemon Targaryen, the most experienced warrior of his time, existing 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. A fierce dragonrider and worthy adversary, he is bound to stir events in this new series. Described as “dashing, daring, and dangerous,” Daemon could easily prove himself to be worthy of the throne.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Announces Hiatus Following Anime Reveal
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the big up-and-comers of the shonen world. Debuting in 2020, the series wasted little time in confirming that an anime adaptation was on the way. Unfortunately for fans of this giant monster world, they'll have to wait a little longer than usual for the next chapter of the Kaiju No. 8 manga as its creator has announced that the story will be going on hiatus for around a month.
ComicBook
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Details Main Charaters
Makoto Shinkai will soon be hitting theaters later this year with the famed creator's next big film project, and Suzume no Tojimari has detailed some of the new characters fans will meet in the new movie! Following the successful worldwide releases of films such as Your Name and Weathering With You, all eyes have been on what the prominent creator could be coming out with next. As the film prepares to hit theaters overseas later this Fall, it's starting to reveal what fans can expect to see over the course of this new project now in the works.
Collider
George Lucas Was Originally Supposed to Direct 'Apocalypse Now' - What Would That Have Looked Like?
In the upper echelons of cinema, there exists a prestigious group of films so highly regarded by critics that to find even the tiniest amount of fault with them is enough to be expelled from their elite circles forever. Citizen Kane, Vertigo, The Godfather, 2001: A Space Odyssey… all films that have received such levels of acclaim it is now taken as given that anyone interested in cinema will refer to them as masterpieces with zero hesitation. Of course, both of those statements are a little hyperbolic, but there’s no denying that their place in the history books is so firmly established at this point that it might as well have been decided by Socrates himself.
