Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO