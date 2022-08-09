Read full article on original website
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy
Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE
StreetInsider.com
Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan
StreetInsider.com
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SHF:GR) PT Lowered to EUR34 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Wolfgang Specht lowered
StreetInsider.com
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) PT Lowered to $4 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan
StreetInsider.com
Admiral Group Plc. (ADM:LN) (AMIGY) PT Raised to GBP17.80 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain raised
StreetInsider.com
Ascendis Pharma (ASND) PT Lowered to $148 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit
StreetInsider.com
Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant
StreetInsider.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered
StreetInsider.com
GrainCorp Ltd. (GNC:AU) (GRCLF) PT Lowered to AUD8.50 at UBS
UBS analyst Apoorv Sehgal lowered
StreetInsider.com
Strix Group PLC (KETL:LN) PT Lowered to GBP2.45 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Lydia Kenny lowered
StreetInsider.com
UOB Kay Hian Starts Li Auto Inc (2015:HK) (LI) at Buy
UOB Kay Hian analyst Jessie Guo
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
StreetInsider.com
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 1q22
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. From 11 August 2022, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.40 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.20). This information...
tickerreport.com
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.
tickerreport.com
Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share
Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
NASDAQ
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) shares closed today at 2.0% below its 52 week high of $186.43, giving the company a market cap of $37B. The stock is currently up 6.4% year-to-date, up 30.6% over the past 12 months, and up 232.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
