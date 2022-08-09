ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Realestate
StreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

GrainCorp Ltd. (GNC:AU) (GRCLF) PT Lowered to AUD8.50 at UBS

UBS analyst Apoorv Sehgal lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Strix Group PLC (KETL:LN) PT Lowered to GBP2.45 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Lydia Kenny lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UOB Kay Hian Starts Li Auto Inc (2015:HK) (LI) at Buy

UOB Kay Hian analyst Jessie Guo ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 1q22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. From 11 August 2022, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.40 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.20). This information...
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
via.news

Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
NASDAQ

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) shares closed today at 2.0% below its 52 week high of $186.43, giving the company a market cap of $37B. The stock is currently up 6.4% year-to-date, up 30.6% over the past 12 months, and up 232.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy