You Won't Believe How Much Older Most Of The "Stranger Things" Cast Is Compared To Their Characters
Time flies in the real world a little faster than it does in Hawkins.
“Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp Confirmed Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike
Since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, we've seen Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers get kidnapped by the Demogorgon, deal with a psychic connection to the Mind Flayer, and adjust to teenage life and the changing dynamics going on in his friend group. In season four, a new aspect of Will emerged more fully; the teenager from Hawkins appeared to have a crush on his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and now Noah is confirming that Will is indeed gay and in love with Mike.
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Not Happy About How Mike Wheeler Has Changed
Mike Wheeler's personality shift in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 disappoints fans.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Collider
'The Sandman's Merv Pumpkinhead Explained: Who Is the Dreaming's Janitor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is a complex Netflix series that deals with a variety of fantastical and human characters and their interactions in different realms, of both lore and reality. One such setting is the Dreaming, essentially a place where people go to dream. The Dreaming is ruled by the series' title character, otherwise known as Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), and features a host of interesting characters such as his trusted librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt) and one particularly unique figure, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill.
Collider
How Horror Movie 'She Will' Subverts the Fairytale Witch Archetype
Editor's Note: The following contains She Will spoilers.The latest from Intermission Films is Charlotte Colbert’s She Will, a conceptual horror in the vein of religious horror like Saint Maud. Alice Krige’s steely, misanthropic Veronica Ghent retreats to the Scottish Highlands following a double-mastectomy. The film takes on themes of aging, recovery, female persecution (and empowerment), and intergenerational trauma. Alice Krige is magnetic as someone simultaneously brittle and powerful — following in the footsteps of Jessie Buckley in Men and Niamh Algar in Censor, Krige does all the heavy lifting with the focus entirely on her. In She Will, the director is offering a fresh perspective on older female characters within this type of framework/subgenre – approaching the "Lady in Peril" and "Malevolent Woman in the Woods" tropes from a unique angle. Colbert brings a new dimension to the conversation by subverting the role of the fairytale witch, and remixing a classic in a compelling and fearless new way.
Collider
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
Collider
'Stranger Things' Season 4: VFX Artist Julien Hery Breaks Down Making Max's "Running Up That Hill" Scene
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer after an excruciating three-year hiatus, and thankfully, it did not disappoint. From phenomenal performances to absolutely insane visual effects, the penultimate installment of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series is a feast for the eyes. I recently sat down with VFX Supervisor Julien Hery of Rodeo FX to break down the visual effects behind one of the season's most memorable moments: Max's (Sadie Sink) "Running Up That Hill" escape from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in Episode 4, "Dear Billy."
digg.com
Abuse of Visual Effects Artists Is Ruining the Movies
Visual effects studios are struggling to keep up with the demands that companies like Marvel place on their budget and their artists. The studio that won the Oscar for Best VFX literally went bankrupt. Marvel is so prolific and has so many projects going on, that they have to hire...
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
Got questions about 'House of the Dragon' and 'Rings of Power'? We have answers
The Rings of huh? House of the what-now? An explainer on 2022's big fantasy series, from the "Game of Thrones" spinoff to "Lord of the Rings" prequel.
Collider
Ellen Pompeo-Led Untitled Orphan-Adoption Series Casts Imogen Reid in Lead Role
Actress Imogen Reid, whose work has been featured in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald and BBC’s Les Miserables, has joined Ellen Pompeo in Hulu's untitled orphan limited series as a lead character. Pompeo, who is best known for her role as Meredith Grey on the Shonda Rhimes flagship series Grey's Anatomy, will play Reid’s character’s mother.
